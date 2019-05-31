Log in
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

Workspace : Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

05/31/2019 | 10:54am EDT

Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

Released : 31.05.2019 15:43

RNS Number : 8142A

Workspace Group PLC

31 May 2019

Workspace Group plc

Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

Further to the announcement made by Workspace Group plc (the "Company") on 2 April 2019, Jamie Hopkins stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company on 31 May 2019. The arrangements with respect of his remuneration, in line with Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, can be viewed on the Company's website: https://www.workspace.co.uk/investors/investors/shareholder-information/section-430-statement

For media and investor enquiries, please contact:

Workspace Group PLC

07912 667247

Emily Meara

Edelman

020 3047 2546

Rob Yates

Notes to Editors

About Workspace Group PLC:

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all - we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.9 million sq. ft. of business space across 64 London properties. We are home to thousands of businesses including some of London's fastest growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors.

The way businesses work is changing. That's why we continually invest in providing the technology infrastructure that enables our customers to think and move fast, and alongside their working environment, is tailored to each individual business.

Workspace (WKP) is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association.

Workspace® is a registered trade mark of Workspace Group Plc, London, UK.

For more information on Workspace, please visit www.workspace.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCUASSRKRAVOAR

Disclaimer

Workspace Group plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:53:03 UTC
