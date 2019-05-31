Workspace : Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

31.05.2019

RNS Number : 8142A

Workspace Group PLC

31 May 2019

Workspace Group plc

Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Statement

Further to the announcement made by Workspace Group plc (the "Company") on 2 April 2019, Jamie Hopkins stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company on 31 May 2019. The arrangements with respect of his remuneration, in line with Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, can be viewed on the Company's website: https://www.workspace.co.uk/investors/investors/shareholder-information/section-430-statement

