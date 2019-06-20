Workspace : Standard form for notification of major holdings

Standard form for notification of major holdings

Released : 20.06.2019 15:06

RNS Number : 9388C

Workspace Group PLC

20 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Workspace Group PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Prudential plc group of companies City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 19/06/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):20/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation