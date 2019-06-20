Log in
Workspace : Standard form for notification of major holdings

06/20/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Standard form for notification of major holdings

Released : 20.06.2019 15:06

RNS Number : 9388C

Workspace Group PLC

20 June 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Workspace Group PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Prudential plc group of companies

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 19/06/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):20/06/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total

Total of both in % (8.A

number of

attached to shares

instruments

+ 8.B)

voting rights

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

of issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

4.97%

0.03%

5.01%

180,385,498

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

4.99%

0.00%

4.99%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP1

8,979,352

4.97%

GB00B67G5X01

SUBTOTAL 8. A

8,979,352

4.97%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may

be acquired if the instrument is

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

ORD GBP1

GB00B67G5X01

69,752

0.03%

(Right of Recall)

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

69,752

0.03%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additionalX rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Namex v

equals or is higher

Total of both if it equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

Prudential plc

4.97%

0.03%

5.01%

(Parent Company)

M&G Prudential Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of

4.97%

0.03%

5.01%

Prudential plc)

M&G Group Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of

4.97%

0.03%

5.01%

M&G Prudential Limited)

M&G Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary of

4.97%

0.03%

5.01%

M&G Group Limited)

M&G Investment

Management Limited

4.97%

0.03%

5.01%

(wholly owned subsidiary of

M&G Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

20th June 2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLBSGDLXGDBGCG

Disclaimer

Workspace Group plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:48:10 UTC
