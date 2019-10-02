Workspace : Standard form for notification of major holdings

Standard form for notification of major holdings

Released : 02.10.2019 17:36

RNS Number : 5836O

Workspace Group PLC

02 October 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Workspace Group PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")