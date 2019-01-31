World Acceptance Corporation : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
01/31/2019 | 07:31am EST
World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) today reported financial
results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Three-month results
Gross loans outstanding in the US increased to $1.26 billion as of
December 31, 2018, an 11.7% increase from the $1.13 billion of gross
loans outstanding as of December 31, 2017. Our unique borrowers in the
US increased by 80,074, or 9.6%, during the third quarter of fiscal
2019. This is compared to an increase of 39,725, or 5.0%, during the
third quarter of fiscal 2018.
As previously disclosed, we sold our Mexico operations effective July 1,
2018. As a result of the sale, we have classified the Mexico business as
discontinued operations on the statements of operations and balance
sheets for the applicable periods. Net income from continuing operations
for fiscal 2019 third quarter increased to $6.3 million from $200,000
for the same quarter of the prior year. Net income from continuing
operations per diluted share increased to $0.67 in the third quarter of
fiscal 2019 compared to $0.02 in the prior year quarter. The increases
were primarily due to the write-down of our deferred tax asset (“DTA
Write-Down”) in the prior year quarter as described below. Excluding the
impact of the $10.5 million DTA Write-Down, net income from continuing
operations for the fiscal 2019 third quarter decreased 41.5%, or $4.4
million. Excluding the DTA Write-Down, net income from continuing
operations per diluted share decreased 43.6%, or $0.52, in the third
quarter of fiscal 2019. This decrease was primarily due to additional
share-based compensation expense of $6.2 million ($4.9 million after
tax) associated with the previously disclosed long-term incentive
program ("LTIP") and director equity awards granted on October 15, 2018.
Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 increased to $6.3
million from the $1.7 million reported for the same quarter of the prior
year. Net income per diluted share increased to $0.67 in the third
quarter of fiscal 2019 from $0.19 in the prior year quarter.
Total revenues in the US for the third quarter increased to $137.6
million, a 9.5% increase from the $125.7 million reported for the same
quarter of the prior year. The revenues from the 1,143 branches open
throughout both quarterly periods increased by 8.0%. Interest and fee
income increased 9.8%, from $112.0 million in the third quarter of
fiscal 2018 to $123.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019,
primarily due to an increase in average earning loans. Insurance and
other income increased by 7.1% to $14.6 million in the third quarter of
fiscal 2019 compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal
2018. The increase was related to a $970,000 increase in insurance
revenue compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
Accounts in the US that were 61 days or more past due increased to 6.0%
on a recency basis at December 31, 2018, compared to 5.7% at
December 31, 2017. Accounts in the US that were 61 days or more past due
on a contractual basis increased to 7.5% at December 31, 2018, compared
to 7.3% at December 31, 2017. Our allowance for loan losses compared to
net loans was 9.9% at December 31, 2018, compared to 9.8% at
December 31, 2017.
Net charge-offs in the US as a percentage of average net loans on an
annualized basis increased from 15.4% to 17.0% when comparing the third
quarter of fiscal 2019 to the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The
provision for loan losses increased by $8.5 million when comparing the
third quarter of fiscal 2019 to the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Net
charge-offs increased $6.6 million when comparing the third quarter of
fiscal 2019 to the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The portion of the
provision for loan losses related to a change in loans outstanding
increased by $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as
compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018 due to faster growth in
outstanding loans in the US during the quarter. There was a $630,000
increase in the US provision due to an increase during the quarter in US
accounts 90 days past due when comparing the third quarter of fiscal
2019 to the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses amounted to $77.0 million in
the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $64.8 million in the same
quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenues, G&A
expenses increased from 51.6% during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to
55.9% during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. G&A expenses per average
open branch increased by 15.9% when comparing the two fiscal quarters,
primarily due to an increase in personnel and advertising expense.
Personnel expense increased $10.6 million, or 29.2%, during the third
quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
Personnel expense in the US increased by $6.2 million during the third
quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018
due to additional share-based compensation associated with the LTIP and
director equity awards.
The Company uses the graded vesting method for recognizing service-based
awards. The graded vesting method results in more expense being
recognized in the earlier years of a grant versus the straight-line
method. The Company expects to recognize the following estimated
equity-based compensation expense both for the awards made under the
LTIP and director equity awards as of December 31, 2018:
(in millions)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
Total
Service-based
Options
$
1.8
$
3.2
$
1.9
$
1.3
$
0.8
$
0.4
$
0.1
$
9.5
Restricted stock
6.9
12.2
7.5
4.9
3.1
1.7
0.6
36.9
Total service-based expense
$
8.7
$
15.4
$
9.4
$
6.2
$
3.9
$
2.1
$
0.7
$
46.4
Performance-based
Options
$
0.5
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
—
$
6.0
Restricted Stock
4.1
8.9
8.8
8.8
4.8
—
—
35.4
Total performance-based expense
$
4.6
$
10.0
$
9.9
$
9.9
$
5.9
$
1.1
$
—
$
41.4
Grand total expense
$
13.3
$
25.4
$
19.3
$
16.1
$
9.8
$
3.2
$
0.7
$
87.8
The above estimates are subject to a number of factors which may cause
actual equity-based compensation expense or future estimates to differ
significantly. In particular, the performance-based awards are subject
to the achievement of certain performance targets as previously
disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 16, 2018. Both the
service-based and performance-based awards are subject to continued
service with the Company.
Salary and benefit expense increased $3.8 million largely due to a 6.8%
increase in average full time equivalent employees quarter over quarter.
Average headcount increased largely due to de novo branches and the
acquisition of branches and accounts.
Advertising expense increased 12.7%, or $1.0 million, relative to the
same quarter last year.
Interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, decreased by
$360,000, or 7.3%, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The decrease in interest expense is due to a 22.7% decrease in the
average debt outstanding, from $337.5 million to $260.8 million for the
quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively. The Company’s
debt to equity ratio decreased from 0.8:1 at December 31, 2017, to 0.5:1
at December 31, 2018.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) was enacted on December 22, 2017. US
accounting standards required the remeasurement of all US deferred
income tax assets and liabilities for temporary differences from the
current corporate tax rate of 35 percent to the new corporate tax rate
of 21 percent. The cumulative adjustment of $10.5 million was recognized
in income tax expense from continuing operations as a discrete item in
the prior year quarter.
Other key return ratios for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 included a
7.4% return on average assets and a return on average equity of 11.7%
(both on a trailing 12-month basis).
Nine-month results
In accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the US,
we recognized a $31.3 million cumulative translation loss in the first
quarter of fiscal 2019 as a result of classifying our Mexico operating
segment as held for sale. This cumulative translation loss is due to the
devaluation of the Mexican Peso versus the US Dollar since the date of
our investment. The cumulative translation loss increased our investment
in Mexico from $51.6 million to $82.9 million in the impairment
analysis, which resulted in an impairment to reflect an estimated fair
value of $43.9 million. Due to this impairment, net income for the
nine-months ended December 31, 2018, decreased by $25.3 million to a
$705,000 loss compared to the $24.5 million in net income reported for
the same period of the prior year. This resulted in a net loss of $0.08
per diluted share compared to net income of $2.76 per share in the prior
year period.
Total revenues in the US for the first nine-months of fiscal 2019
increased 7.3% to $387.5 million compared with $361.3 million during the
corresponding period of the previous year. Annualized net charge-offs as
a percent of average net loans increased from 14.3% during the first
nine-months of fiscal 2018 to 15.5% for the first nine-months of fiscal
2019.
Other matters
As previously disclosed, we promptly retained outside legal counsel and
forensic accountants, upon receipt of an anonymous letter regarding
compliance matters, to conduct an investigation of our operations in
Mexico. The investigation focuses on the legality under the US Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act and certain local laws of certain payments related
to loans, the maintenance of the Company’s books and records associated
with such payments, and the treatment of compensation matters for
certain employees. We voluntarily contacted the SEC and the US
Department of Justice (“DOJ”) in June 2017 to advise both agencies that
an investigation was underway. We are committed to compliance with
applicable laws and regulations and intend to cooperate fully with both
the SEC and the DOJ.
Non-GAAP financial measures
On December 22, 2017, the TCJA was signed into law. The results of the
third quarter of fiscal 2018 and first nine months of fiscal 2018
reflect the estimated impact of the enactment of the TCJA, which
resulted in a $10.5 million decrease in net income. Net income and
earnings per share excluding the impact of these significant items are
non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help
investors understand the effect of these items on reported results.
About World Acceptance Corporation
World Acceptance Corporation is one of the largest small-loan consumer
finance companies, operating 1,204 branches in sixteen states as of
December 31, 2018.
Third quarter conference call
The senior management of World Acceptance Corporation will be discussing
these results in its quarterly conference call to be held at 10:00 a.m.
Eastern time today. A simulcast of the conference call will be available
on the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/29064.
The call will be available for replay on the Internet for approximately
30 days.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, that represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs
concerning future events. Statements other than those of historical
fact, as well as those identified by the words “anticipate,” “estimate,”
intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “believe,” “may,” “will,”
“should,” “would,” “could” and any variation of the foregoing and
similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and
uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual
results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or
implied in such forward-looking statements include the following:
recently enacted, proposed or future legislation and the manner in which
it is implemented, including the effect of changes in tax law, such as
the effect of the TCJA that was enacted on December 22, 2017; the nature
and scope of regulatory authority, particularly discretionary authority,
that may be exercised by regulators, including, but not limited to, the
SEC, US Department of Justice (“DOJ”), US Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (“CFPB”), and individual state regulators having jurisdiction
over the Company; the unpredictable nature of regulatory proceedings and
litigation; developments in, and the outcome of, our ongoing
investigation into certain transactions and payments in Mexico,
including any legal proceedings or government enforcement actions which
could arise out of the matters under review, and any remedial actions we
may take in connection therewith; any determinations, findings, claims
or actions made or taken by regulators or other third parties in
connection with or resulting from our ongoing investigation or the SEC's
formal order of investigation; the recent sale of our Mexico
subsidiaries, including claims or litigation resulting therefrom;
uncertainties associated with management turnover and the effective
succession of senior management; the impact of changes in accounting
rules and regulations, or their interpretation or application, which
could materially and adversely affect the Company’s reported
consolidated financial statements or necessitate material delays or
changes in the issuance of the Company’s audited consolidated financial
statements; the Company's assessment of its internal control over
financial reporting; changes in interest rates; risks relating to
expansion; risks inherent in making loans, including repayment risks and
value of collateral; cybersecurity threats, including the potential
misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data
or operational disruption; our dependence on debt and the potential
impact of limitations in the Company’s amended revolving credit
facility; the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized by
the Company; changes in current revenue and expense trends (including
trends affecting delinquency and charge-offs); changes in the Company’s
markets and general changes in the economy (particularly in the markets
served by the Company).
These and other factors are discussed in greater detail in Part I, Item
1A,“Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 filed with the SEC and the
Company’s other reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC from time
to time. World Acceptance Corporation does not undertake any obligation
to update any forward-looking statements it makes. The Company is also
not responsible for updating the information contained in this press
release beyond the publication date, or for changes made to this
document by wire services or Internet services.
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Interest and fee income
$
122,999
$
112,033
$
344,933
$
321,718
Insurance income, net and other income
14,640
13,670
42,612
39,552
Total revenues
137,639
125,703
387,545
361,270
Expenses:
Provision for loan losses
48,944
40,456
119,893
100,990
General and administrative expenses:
Personnel
47,106
36,466
128,370
115,709
Occupancy and equipment
10,364
9,794
30,782
29,036
Advertising
8,930
7,923
18,897
17,602
Amortization of intangible assets
372
271
911
732
Other
10,192
10,395
30,718
30,746
Total general and administrative expenses
76,964
64,849
209,678
193,825
Interest expense
4,637
5,001
13,020
14,038
Total expenses
130,545
110,306
342,591
308,853
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
7,094
15,397
44,954
52,417
Income taxes
834
15,204
8,997
28,980
Net income from continuing operations
6,260
193
35,957
23,437
Discontinued operations (1)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before impairment loss
and income taxes
—
(105
)
2,342
110
Impairment loss
—
—
(38,378
)
—
Income taxes
—
(1,592
)
626
(1,000
)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
1,487
(36,662
)
1,110
Net income (loss)
$
6,260
$
1,680
$
(705
)
$
24,547
Net income per common share from continuing operations, diluted
$
0.67
$
0.02
$
3.88
$
2.64
Net income (loss) income per common share from discontinued
operations, diluted
$
—
$
0.17
$
(3.95
)
$
0.12
Net income (loss) income per common share, diluted
$
0.67
$
0.19
$
(0.08
)
$
2.76
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
9,279
8,938
9,275
8,887
(1)
As previously disclosed, we sold our Mexico operations
effective July 1, 2018. As a result of the sale, we have
classified the Mexico business as discontinued operations on the
statements of operations and balance sheets for the applicable
periods.
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,132
$
12,474
$
12,440
Gross loans receivable
1,258,908
1,004,232
1,127,419
Less:
Unearned interest, insurance and fees
(338,132
)
(258,991
)
(300,196
)
Allowance for loan losses
(91,306
)
(66,088
)
(81,320
)
Loans receivable, net
829,470
679,153
745,903
Property and equipment, net
24,436
22,786
22,175
Deferred income taxes, net
23,782
20,175
27,992
Other assets, net
16,974
13,246
14,159
Goodwill
7,034
7,034
7,034
Intangible assets, net
14,685
6,644
6,792
Assets of discontinued operations (1)
—
79,475
69,595
Total assets
$
927,513
$
840,987
$
906,090
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Senior notes payable
308,040
244,900
376,850
Income taxes payable
10,800
14,097
5,917
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
34,604
33,504
28,388
Liabilities of discontinued operations (1)
—
7,378
5,995
Total liabilities
353,444
299,879
417,150
Shareholders' equity
574,069
541,108
488,940
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
927,513
$
840,987
$
906,090
(1)
As previously disclosed, we sold our Mexico operations
effective July 1, 2018. As a result of the sale, we have
classified the Mexico business as discontinued operations on the
statements of operations and balance sheets for the applicable
periods.
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED STATISTICS (1)
(unaudited and in thousands, except percentages and branches)
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Gross loans receivable
$
1,258,908
$
1,127,419
$
1,258,908
$
1,127,419
Average gross loans receivable (2)
1,183,223
1,066,785
1,105,090
1,011,637
Net loans receivable (3)
920,776
827,223
920,776
827,223
Average net loans receivable (4)
867,320
784,743
812,891
747,039
Expenses as a percentage of total revenue:
Provision for loan losses
35.6
%
32.2
%
30.9
%
28.0
%
General and administrative
55.9
%
51.6
%
54.1
%
53.7
%
Interest expense
3.4
%
4.0
%
3.4
%
3.9
%
Operating income as a % of total revenue (5)
8.5
%
16.2
%
15.0
%
18.4
%
Loan volume
780,896
735,372
2,100,408
1,958,234
Net charge-offs as percent of average net loans receivable
17.0
%
15.4
%
15.5
%
14.3
%
Return on average assets (trailing 12 months)
7.4
%
6.9
%
7.4
%
6.9
%
Return on average equity (trailing 12 months)
11.7
%
12.2
%
11.7
%
12.2
%
Branches opened or acquired (merged or closed), net
15
5
27
5
Branches open (at end of period)
1,204
1,174
1,204
1,174
(1)
As previously disclosed, we sold our Mexico operations effective
July 1, 2018. As a result of the sale, we have classified the
Mexico business as discontinued operations on the statements of
operations and balance sheets for the applicable periods.
(2)
Average gross loans receivable have been determined by averaging
month-end gross loans receivable over the indicated period.
(3)
Net loans receivable is defined as gross loans receivable less
unearned interest and deferred fees.
(4)
Average net loans receivable have been determined by averaging
month-end gross loans receivable less unearned interest and
deferred fees over the indicated period.
(5)
Operating income is computed as total revenues less provision for
loan losses and general and administrative expenses.