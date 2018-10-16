World Acceptance : On World Food Day, World Finance Donates Equivalent of 300,000 Meals to Feeding America Affiliates in Three U.S. Cities

$75,000 Donation Contributes to World Food Day #ZeroHunger Effort

In recognition of today being World Food Day, World Finance and its parent company, World Acceptance Corporation, announced a $75,000 donation and held mobile food pantries to help alleviate hunger in three cities – St. Louis, New Orleans and Greenville, SC – where the 15-state installment loan company has considerable operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005963/en/

World Finance employees Aricia Grant (left) and Patrick Williams (front) joined community volunteers, including Rhonda Quinn, in New Orleans at a World Food Day 2018 mobile food pantry offered in conjunction with local food pantry Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding South Louisiana. World Finance donated $75,000 on World Food Day to three Feeding America affiliates across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“World Finance often serves individuals needing immediate financial assistance due to unexpected expenses or hardships. We recognize that many families in our communities need food assistance, especially during times of hardship,” said Chad Prashad, World Acceptance Corporation President and CEO. “Each year, we make charitable contributions to organizations in our operating states. This year, we wanted to make an even greater impact on one single day, World Food Day, to raise awareness of the problem of hunger in our communities.”

The mobile food pantries were held in conjunction with Feeding America affiliates Second Harvest in the greater New Orleans area, the St. Louis Area Foodbank in the greater St. Louis area, and Harvest Hope Food Bank in the greater Greenville area.

World Acceptance Corporation is headquartered in Greenville and has many World Finance locations in the region. The company held its 2018 annual meeting in New Orleans and wanted its donation to recognize the warm welcome received there. St. Louis is a significant market for World Finance, with approximately 20 community locations within an hour of the city.

“Our efforts today drew even higher turnout than we expected, which reminds us all on World Food Day that the fight to end hunger has a long way to go,” said Meredith Knopp, President & CEO of St. Louis Foodbank, which hosted a mobile fresh produce and food box distribution event in eastern St. Louis.

In addition to the financial commitment, World Finance provided volunteers to staff each event as well as reusable grocery bags that residents can use in future visits to area pantries.

“More than 40 million people face hunger in the U.S. today — including more than 12 million children and more than 5 million seniors,” said Heather Sweeney, director of development at Second Harvest Food Bank. “Our organization goes to great lengths to ensure every dollar donated goes as far and wide as possible to provide hunger relief for those in need.”

“Last year, Harvest Hope Food Bank distributed 27.8 million meals to provide hunger relief in South Carolina,” said Lori Burney, Donor Relations Manager for Harvest Hope Food Bank. “With the donation of $75,000 from World Acceptance Corporation, we will be able to continue our mission and reach more residents in need.”

World Food Day is an annual event established in 1979 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Events across the world aim to reach #ZeroHunger across the globe.

About World Acceptance Corporation & World Finance

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer finance companies, helping people realize their financial goals by offering fixed rate and payment loan solutions in a respectful, compassionate way. It operates nearly 1,200 offices in 15 states across the US, with the majority operating as World Finance. The company aims to improve communities by offering installment loans to individuals that are either credit-challenged or have limited access to affordable credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About Harvest Hope Food Bank

Harvest Hope Food Bank is a non-profit organization serving people in need in 20 counties across South Carolina. Harvest Hope distributed more than 27 million pounds of food last year and fed approximately 38,000 people a week. Harvest Hope operates out of locations in Columbia, Florence, Greenville and Cayce, S.C. For more information visit www.harvesthope.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank is leading the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. It provides food through more than 700 community partners across 23 parishes.

About St. Louis Area Foodbank

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975 and today is the bi-state (MO and IL) region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding those in need. Through a network of more than 500 partner agencies in 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank distributes over 43 million pounds of food and personal care items annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005963/en/