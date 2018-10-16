World Acceptance : On World Food Day, World Finance Donates Equivalent of 300,000 Meals to Feeding America Affiliates in Three U.S. Cities

In recognition of today being World Food Day, World
Finance and its parent company, World Acceptance Corporation,
announced a $75,000 donation and held mobile food pantries to help
alleviate hunger in three cities – St. Louis, New Orleans and
Greenville, SC – where the 15-state installment loan company has
considerable operations.
World Finance employees Aricia Grant (left) and Patrick Williams (front) joined community volunteers, including Rhonda Quinn, in New Orleans at a World Food Day 2018 mobile food pantry offered in conjunction with local food pantry Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding South Louisiana. World Finance donated $75,000 on World Food Day to three Feeding America affiliates across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)
“World Finance often serves individuals needing immediate financial
assistance due to unexpected expenses or hardships. We recognize that
many families in our communities need food assistance, especially during
times of hardship,” said Chad Prashad, World Acceptance Corporation
President and CEO. “Each year, we make charitable contributions to
organizations in our operating states. This year, we wanted to make an
even greater impact on one single day, World Food Day, to raise
awareness of the problem of hunger in our communities.”
The mobile food pantries were held in conjunction with Feeding America
affiliates Second Harvest in the greater New Orleans area, the St. Louis
Area Foodbank in the greater St. Louis area, and Harvest Hope Food Bank
in the greater Greenville area.
World Acceptance Corporation is headquartered in Greenville and has many
World Finance locations in the region. The company held its 2018 annual
meeting in New Orleans and wanted its donation to recognize the warm
welcome received there. St. Louis is a significant market for World
Finance, with approximately 20 community locations within an hour of the
city.
“Our efforts today drew even higher turnout than we expected, which
reminds us all on World Food Day that the fight to end hunger has a long
way to go,” said Meredith Knopp, President & CEO of St. Louis Foodbank,
which hosted a mobile fresh produce and food box distribution event in
eastern St. Louis.
In addition to the financial commitment, World Finance provided
volunteers to staff each event as well as reusable grocery bags that
residents can use in future visits to area pantries.
“More than 40 million people face hunger in the U.S. today — including
more than 12 million children and more than 5 million seniors,” said
Heather Sweeney, director of development at Second Harvest Food Bank.
“Our organization goes to great lengths to ensure every dollar donated
goes as far and wide as possible to provide hunger relief for those in
need.”
“Last year, Harvest Hope Food Bank distributed 27.8 million meals to
provide hunger relief in South Carolina,” said Lori Burney, Donor
Relations Manager for Harvest Hope Food Bank. “With the donation of
$75,000 from World Acceptance Corporation, we will be able to continue
our mission and reach more residents in need.”
World
Food Day is an annual event established in 1979 by the Food and
Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Events across the world
aim to reach #ZeroHunger across the globe.
About World Acceptance Corporation & World Finance
Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation
(NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer
finance companies, helping people realize their financial goals by
offering fixed rate and payment loan solutions in a respectful,
compassionate way. It operates nearly 1,200 offices in 15 states across
the US, with the majority operating as World Finance. The company aims
to improve communities by offering installment loans to individuals that
are either credit-challenged or have limited access to affordable
credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.
About Harvest Hope Food Bank
Harvest Hope Food Bank is a non-profit organization serving people in
need in 20 counties across South Carolina. Harvest Hope distributed more
than 27 million pounds of food last year and fed approximately 38,000
people a week. Harvest Hope operates out of locations in Columbia,
Florence, Greenville and Cayce, S.C. For more information visit www.harvesthope.org.
About Second Harvest Food Bank
Second
Harvest Food Bank is leading the fight against hunger in South
Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster
response. It provides food through more than 700 community partners
across 23 parishes.
About St. Louis Area Foodbank
The St.
Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975 and
today is the bi-state (MO and IL) region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food
distribution center dedicated to feeding those in need. Through a
network of more than 500 partner agencies in 26 counties in Missouri and
Illinois, the Foodbank distributes over 43 million pounds of food and
personal care items annually.
