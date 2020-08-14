Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  World Acceptance Corporation    WRLD

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(WRLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 09:13pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of World Acceptance Corporation (“World Acceptance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRLD) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On August 6, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that World Acceptance would pay $21.7 million to resolve claims that its former subsidiary paid millions in bribes to the Mexican government and union officials. According to the SEC's order, "the tone at the top from [the Company’s] management did not support robust internal audit and compliance functions, and undermined the effectiveness of those functions.”

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you still hold World Acceptance shares purchased before August, 2020 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATI
08/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of World Acceptance C..
BU
08/14WORLD ACCEPTANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/07WORLD ACCEPTANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/07BREACH OF DUTY INVESTIGATION : World Acceptance Corp. (Nasdaq: WRLD)
PR
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/06WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
08/06WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Resolves Previously Disclosed FCPA Matter with U...
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 532 M - -
Net income 2021 39,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 583 M 583 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 744
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,25 $
Last Close Price 86,43 $
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Chad Prashad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ken R. Bramlett Chairman
John L. Calmes Treasurer, EVP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jason E. Childers Senior Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Charles D. Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION0.66%579
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%27 419
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-37.01%16 372
ORIX CORPORATION-27.47%15 337
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-31.41%14 419
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.29%6 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group