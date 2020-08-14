The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of World Acceptance Corporation (“World Acceptance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRLD) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On August 6, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that World Acceptance would pay $21.7 million to resolve claims that its former subsidiary paid millions in bribes to the Mexican government and union officials. According to the SEC's order, "the tone at the top from [the Company’s] management did not support robust internal audit and compliance functions, and undermined the effectiveness of those functions.”

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

