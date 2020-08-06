Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  World Acceptance Corporation    WRLD

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(WRLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Acceptance Corporation : Resolves Previously Disclosed FCPA Matter with U.S. Authorities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Agreement Resolves Matter Related to former Subsidiary in Mexico

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) (“the Company”) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice to resolve allegations primarily involving the Company’s former subsidiary in Mexico.

The agreement concludes investigations into alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving the Company’s former WAC de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. subsidiary through June 2017. The Company has made improvements in operations and management since the allegations were made, including naming R. Chad Prashad as President and Chief Executive Officer; naming Luke J. Umstetter as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary; and selling its Mexican subsidiary in July 2018. The Company has no remaining foreign subsidiaries, and it conducts no business outside of the United States.

“We are pleased to reach these resolutions which reflect the Company’s full and robust cooperation in this matter,” said Luke Umstetter. “Having undertaken an extensive independent investigation led by our board and addressing these past issues, we emerge with a renewed focus on operating our business with integrity and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.”

“Since selling our foreign businesses over two years ago, our team has been focused on designing and offering affordable credit solutions that help people realize their financial goals,” said Chad Prashad, President and CEO. “We are pleased to put this matter behind us and believe we are well positioned for the future.”

Under the terms of the settlement with the SEC, the Company has agreed to disgorge approximately $17.8 million earned by the Viva division of its former Mexican subsidiary and pay an additional $3.9 million in prejudgment interest and civil penalties. This amount is consistent with the accrual previously disclosed and recorded by the Company. The SEC resolution acknowledges WAC’s remedial acts and cooperation. In connection with this settlement, the Company has neither admitted nor denied the underlying allegations.

The U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) also made public a letter declining to prosecute the Company and closing its investigation into the Company citing as the bases for this decision, among other things, the following: World’s prompt, voluntary self-disclosure of the misconduct; World’s full and proactive cooperation in this matter (including its provision of all known relevant facts about the misconduct); and World’s full remediation, including the additional FCPA training added to World’s compliance program, separation from executives under whom the misconduct took place; and discontinuing relationships with third parties in Mexico involved in the misconduct.

About World Acceptance Corporation
Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Statements other than those of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC and the Company’s other reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements it makes. The Company is also not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the publication date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATI
01:07pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
01:02pWORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Resolves Previously Disclosed FCPA Matter with U...
BU
09:44aU.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes
RE
07/31WORLD ACCEPTANCE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
BU
07/24WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
07/23WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call On T..
PR
06/16WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29WORLD ACCEPTANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 532 M - -
Net income 2021 39,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 744
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,25 $
Last Close Price 77,65 $
Spread / Highest target -3,41%
Spread / Average Target -34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Chad Prashad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ken R. Bramlett Chairman
John L. Calmes Treasurer, EVP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jason E. Childers Senior Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Charles D. Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-12.75%521
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 174
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-40.52%15 459
ORIX CORPORATION-29.68%14 491
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-35.21%13 619
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED56.61%6 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group