Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  World Co., Ltd.    3612   JP3990210001

WORLD CO., LTD.

(3612)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14
1353 JPY   0.00%
11:57aWTO chief Azevedo to step down a year early
RE
11:57aCoronavirus to leave a legacy of unprecedented global debt
RE
11:56aMANULIFE WOULD BE 'VERY HAPPY' TO BOOST STAKE IN CHINA LIFE-INSURANCE VENTURE : Cfo
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump says pandemic clouds U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Pictures of the Year: U.S. Politics

By Doina Chiacu

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his trade deal with Beijing.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, in December and was spreading silently as the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade deal hailed by the Republican president as a major achievement.

"I'm very disappointed in China," Trump said in an interview broadcast on Fox Business Network.

"They should have never let this happen. So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn't feel the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague came over. And it doesn't feel the same to me," he said.

The U.S. president's pique extended to Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom, Trump says repeatedly, he has a good relationship. "But I just - right now I don't want to speak to him. I don't want to speak to him," Trump said.

Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to buy at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years while Washington agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods in stages.

A Chinese state-run newspaper has reported that some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.

Trump said again he was not interested in renegotiating.

While U.S. intelligence agencies said the virus did not appear to be man-made or genetically modified, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said early in May there is "a significant amount of evidence" it came from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Pompeo's comments followed Trump's assertion on April 30 that he was confident the virus may have originated in a Chinese virology laboratory. In April, the World Health Organization said all available evidence suggested the virus originated in bats and was not manipulated or constructed in a lab.

In the Fox Business interview, which was taped on Wednesday, Trump focused more on China's response to the outbreak than on its origin.

"We have a lot of information, and it's not good. Whether it came from the lab or came from the bats, it all came from China, and they should have stopped it. They could have stopped it, at the source," he said.

"It got out of control."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORLD CO., LTD.
11:57aWTO chief Azevedo to step down a year early
RE
11:57aCoronavirus to leave a legacy of unprecedented global debt
RE
11:56aMANULIFE WOULD BE 'VERY HAPPY' TO BO : Cfo
RE
11:47aEXCLUSIVE : IKEA's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans U.S. entry in major pl..
RE
11:44aNegative U.S. Interest Rates? Don't Bet On It
DJ
11:31aRoughly 13% of Cos. in Global Index Have Lowered Guidance Due to Coronavirus ..
DJ
11:26aFrance says any Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine for the world, no favourites
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:13aGermany plans fiscal splurge despite plunging tax revenues
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 247 B
EBIT 2020 16 500 M
Net income 2020 11 050 M
Debt 2020 74 933 M
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 4,08x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 45 089 M
Chart WORLD CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
World Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 950,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 353,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Kamiyama Executive President & Representative Director
Hidezo Terai Chairman
Satoshi Tomii Outside Director
Teiichi Takatsuki Director
Hitoshi Hatazaki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD CO., LTD.-1.31%421
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-19.11%182 807
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.98%29 905
VF CORPORATION-44.02%20 825
MONCLER S.P.A.-18.22%8 728
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED3.75%8 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group