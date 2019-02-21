World Fuel Services Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
02/21/2019 | 04:27pm EST
Surpasses $1 Billion of Gross Profit
Significantly Improves Operative Leverage
World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT)
Fourth-Quarter 2018 Highlights
Total gross profit of $262.2 million, up 14% year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA of $90.7 million, up 48% year-over-year
GAAP net income of $29.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share
Adjusted net income of $33.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share
Full-Year 2018Highlights
Total gross profit of $1.02 billion, up 9% year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA of $360.3 million, up 20% year-over-year
GAAP net income of $127.7 million, or $1.89 per diluted share
Adjusted net income of $142.9 million, or $2.11 per diluted share
Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights
“2018 was a year of continuing transformation for World Fuel and our
actions advanced our value creation strategy of continuous cost
management and sharpening our portfolio to drive enhanced returns,”
stated Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer of World
Fuel Services Corporation. “Our business performed well in 2018, led by
record results in our aviation segment and a solid rebound in
profitability in marine. We are optimistic about our efforts to
reposition our land portfolio and drive operating efficiencies and
profitable growth in our global land business in 2019.”
For the full year, our aviation segment generated gross profit of $507.8
million, an increase of 15% year-over-year, primarily driven by solid
organic growth in our international fueling operations and increased
government-related activity. Our marine segment generated gross profit
of $145.8 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year, principally
related to stronger performance in our core resale operations. Our land
segment generated gross profit of $364.9 million, relatively flat
year-over-year, with growth in commercial and industrial activity in the
U.S., our Kinect global energy services platform and our MultiService
payment solutions business, offset by the elimination of certain
non-core activities.
“Our heightened focus and execution on cost management initiatives
resulted in a 425 basis point improvement in operating leverage in 2018
compared to the prior year,” said Ira M. Birns, executive vice president
and chief financial officer. “Record adjusted EBITDA contributed to a
reduction in net debt-to-EBITDA to 1.4x, the lowest level since 2015,
providing us with additional liquidity to fund organic growth and
strategic investment opportunities.”
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including
adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(“EBITDA”), and net debt (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Measures”). The
Non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related charges and severance and
restructuring charges primarily because we do not believe they are
reflective of the Company’s core operating results. We believe that the
Non-GAAP Measures, when considered in conjunction with our financial
information prepared in accordance with GAAP, are useful to investors to
further aid in evaluating the ongoing financial performance of the
Company and to provide greater transparency as supplemental information
to our GAAP results.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from,
or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance
with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may
not be comparable to the presentation of such metrics by other
companies. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share is computed by
dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to World Fuel Services and
available to common shareholders by the sum of the weighted average
number of shares of common stock, stock units, restricted stock entitled
to dividends not subject to forfeiture and vested restricted stock units
outstanding during the period and the number of additional shares of
common stock that would have been outstanding if our outstanding
potentially dilutive securities had been issued. Investors are
encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP Measures to
their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this press
release and on our website.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding our value creation strategy, our beliefs and
expectations with respect to repositioning our land portfolio and
driving operating efficiencies and profitable growth in our global land
business in 2019, as well as our expectations about our liquidity,
organic growth and strategic investment opportunities. These
forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary
statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the
Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements
due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: our
ability to effectively leverage technology and operating systems and
realize the anticipated benefits, our ability to successfully execute
and achieve efficiencies and other benefits related to our
transformation initiatives, our ability to achieve the expected level of
benefit from our restructuring activities and cost reduction
initiatives, unanticipated tax liabilities or adverse results of tax
audits, assessments, or disputes, the loss of, or reduced sales, to a
significant government customer such as the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization, our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy,
our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses and recognize
the anticipated benefits, risks related to the complexity of U.S. Tax
Reform and our ability to accurately predict its impact on our returns
and future earnings, our ability to capitalize on new market
opportunities and changes in supply and other market dynamics in the
regions where we operate, potential liabilities and the extent of any
insurance coverage, the outcome of pending litigation and other
proceedings, the impact of quarterly fluctuations in results,
particularly as a result of seasonality, the creditworthiness of our
customers and counterparties and our ability to collect accounts
receivable, fluctuations in world oil prices or foreign currency,
changes in political, economic, regulatory, or environmental conditions,
adverse conditions in the markets or industries in which we or our
customers and suppliers operate, supply disruptions, border closures and
other logistical difficulties that can arise when sourcing and
delivering fuel in areas that are actively engaged in war or other
military conflicts, our failure to effectively hedge certain financial
risks associated with the use of derivatives, non-performance by
counterparties or customers on derivatives contracts, uninsured losses,
the impact of natural disasters, adverse results in legal disputes, our
ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees
and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. New risks
emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to
predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on
our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, changes in expectations, future events, or otherwise,
except as required by law.
About World Fuel Services Corporation
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy
management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory
services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management
solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the
aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services
sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000
locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
-- Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All
percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts --
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - In millions, except per share data)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
211.7
$
372.3
Accounts receivable, net
2,751.3
2,705.6
Inventories
523.1
505.0
Prepaid expenses
65.7
64.4
Short-term derivative assets, net
155.2
51.1
Other current assets
279.6
241.9
Total current assets
3,986.7
3,940.4
Property and equipment, net
349.1
329.8
Goodwill
852.7
845.5
Identifiable intangible and other non-current assets
499.0
472.1
Total assets
$
5,687.5
$
5,587.8
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt and capital leases
$
40.7
$
25.6
Accounts payable
2,404.5
2,239.7
Customer deposits
125.2
108.3
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
376.9
344.9
Total current liabilities
2,947.3
2,718.6
Long-term debt
659.1
884.6
Non-current income tax liabilities, net
194.6
202.4
Other long-term liabilities
54.9
44.2
Total liabilities
3,855.9
3,849.8
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
World Fuel shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 0.1 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100.0 shares authorized, 67.0 and
67.7 issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
0.7
0.7
Capital in excess of par value
340.4
354.9
Retained earnings
1,606.1
1,492.8
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(131.7
)
(126.5
)
Total World Fuel shareholders' equity
1,815.4
1,721.9
Noncontrolling interest
16.1
16.0
Total equity
1,831.6
1,738.0
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,687.5
$
5,587.8
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited – In millions, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
$
9,988.6
$
8,872.0
$
39,750.3
$
33,695.5
Cost of revenue
9,726.3
8,642.1
38,731.8
32,763.3
Gross profit
262.2
229.9
1,018.5
932.2
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
109.9
113.8
442.1
428.2
General and administrative
84.2
81.9
299.6
306.9
Goodwill and other impairments
—
91.9
—
91.9
Restructuring charges
4.9
59.6
17.1
59.6
199.0
347.2
758.8
886.6
Income from operations
63.2
(117.2
)
259.7
45.6
Non-operating expenses, net:
Interest expense and other financing costs, net
(18.5
)
(18.1
)
(71.0
)
(60.3
)
Other income (expense), net
(1.8
)
(1.3
)
(3.8
)
(6.4
)
(20.3
)
(19.4
)
(74.8
)
(66.7
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
42.9
(136.7
)
184.9
(21.1
)
Provision for income taxes
13.2
57.0
55.9
149.2
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
29.8
(193.7
)
129.0
(170.3
)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
0.1
(0.6
)
1.3
(0.1
)
Net income (loss) attributable to World Fuel
$
29.6
$
(193.1
)
$
127.7
$
(170.2
)
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.44
$
(2.86
)
$
1.89
$
(2.50
)
Basic weighted average common shares
67.1
67.4
67.4
68.1
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.44
$
(2.86
)
$
1.89
$
(2.50
)
Diluted weighted average common shares
67.4
67.4
67.7
68.1
Comprehensive income:
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
$
29.8
$
(193.7
)
$
129.0
$
(170.3
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(4.3
)
0.3
(27.3
)
30.1
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax expense of $9.9 and income tax
benefit of
$1.3 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively,
and net of income tax expense of $7.0 and income tax benefit of $0.3
for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
29.4
(2.1
)
21.0
(0.3
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
25.1
(1.8
)
(6.3
)
29.8
Comprehensive income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
54.8
(195.5
)
122.6
(140.5
)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
0.1
(0.1
)
(1.2
)
1.5
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to World Fuel
$
54.8
$
(195.4
)
$
123.8
$
(142.0
)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - In millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
$
29.8
$
(193.7
)
$
129.0
$
(170.3
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling
interest to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22.2
21.9
81.5
86.0
Provision for bad debt
17.5
3.0
25.1
9.3
Goodwill and other impairments
—
91.9
—
91.9
Restructuring Charges
—
25.7
—
25.7
Share-based payment award compensation costs
0.3
6.0
8.3
21.2
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
(1.5
)
35.1
(3.2
)
13.9
Foreign currency losses, net
3.8
(9.0
)
8.7
(0.6
)
Other
(2.5
)
(75.8
)
(3.3
)
(1.2
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net (reduced by beneficial interests received
in exchange
for accounts receivables sold of $0.9 and $104.0 for the three
months ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $353.9 and $343.3 for
the
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)
318.6
(212.8
)
(456.9
)
(705.4
)
Inventories
165.3
25.6
(11.8
)
(43.9
)
Prepaid expenses
12.0
(9.8
)
(5.3
)
(19.7
)
Short-term derivative assets, net
(115.6
)
(28.6
)
(151.3
)
(0.2
)
Other current assets
(16.5
)
35.8
(53.4
)
(13.9
)
Cash collateral with financial counterparties
(10.8
)
(11.2
)
29.2
(26.7
)
Other non-current assets
(22.2
)
(11.1
)
(61.5
)
(30.3
)
Accounts payable
(376.3
)
197.5
177.7
451.2
Customer deposits
19.9
7.1
18.8
13.4
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
79.2
77.7
72.7
77.7
Non-current income tax, net and other long-term liabilities
11.2
82.5
14.4
88.4
Total adjustments
104.6
251.3
(310.4
)
36.8
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
134.3
57.6
(181.4
)
(133.5
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash receipts of retained beneficial interests in receivable sales
12.3
102.5
369.8
338.8
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(0.2
)
(26.1
)
(21.3
)
(120.7
)
Capital expenditures
(25.5
)
(16.1
)
(70.7
)
(54.0
)
Other investing activities, net
2.5
(4.9
)
9.8
(5.4
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(10.7
)
55.3
287.6
158.7
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings of debt
1,523.8
972.6
6,187.2
4,472.7
Repayments of debt
(1,567.6
)
(1,257.1
)
(6,408.8
)
(4,749.7
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(4.0
)
(4.0
)
(16.2
)
(16.3
)
Purchases of common stock
—
—
(20.0
)
(61.9
)
Other financing activities, net
0.1
(0.3
)
(2.1
)
(6.3
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(47.7
)
(288.9
)
(259.8
)
(361.6
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5.5
)
2.4
(7.0
)
10.3
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
70.1
(173.6
)
(160.6
)
(326.2
)
Cash and cash equivalents, as of beginning of period
142.1
546.0
372.3
698.6
Cash and cash equivalents, as of end of period
$
211.7
$
372.3
$
211.7
$
372.3
* The adoption of ASU 2016-15 resulted in operating cash flow decreases
and investing cash flow increases of $12.3 million and $102.5 million
for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and
$369.8 million and $338.8 million for the twelve months ended December
31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - In millions, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributable to World Fuel
$
29.6
$
(193.1
)
$
127.7
$
(170.2
)
Goodwill and other impairments
—
91.9
—
91.9
Acquisition related charges
0.3
5.1
2.0
12.0
Severance and other restructuring-related costs
4.9
59.6
17.1
66.6
Valuation allowance against the net U.S. deferred tax assets
—
(76.9
)
—
—
Income tax impacts
(1.1
)
(27.1
)
(4.0
)
(31.1
)
Tax impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
$
—
$
157.4
$
—
$
157.4
Adjusted net income attributable to World Fuel
$
33.7
$
17.0
$
142.9
$
126.6
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.44
$
(2.86
)
$
1.89
$
(2.50
)
Goodwill and other impairments
—
1.36
—
1.35
Acquisition related charges
—
0.08
0.03
0.18
Severance and other restructuring-related costs
0.07
0.88
0.25
0.98
Valuation allowance against the net U.S. deferred tax assets
—
(1.14
)
—
—
Income tax impacts
(0.02
)
(0.40
)
(0.06
)
(0.46
)
Tax impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
$
—
$
2.33
$
—
$
2.31
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
0.50
$
0.25
$
2.11
$
1.86
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
2018
2017
2018
2017
Income from operations
$
63.2
$
(117.2
)
$
259.7
$
45.6
Goodwill and other impairments
—
91.9
—
91.9
Depreciation and amortization
22.2
21.8
81.5
86.1
Acquisition-related charges
0.3
5.1
2.0
11.2
Severance and other restructuring-related costs
4.9
59.6
17.1
66.0
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
90.7
$
61.2
$
360.3
$
300.8
(1) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income from operations,
excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, and items that
are considered to be non-operational and are not representative of our
core business, including those associated with severance, restructuring
and acquisition-related costs.
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
BUSINESS SEGMENTS INFORMATION
(Unaudited - In millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Revenue:
2018
2017
2018
2017
Aviation segment
$
4,900.8
$
4,006.7
$
19,119.7
$
14,538.2
Land segment
2,705.7
2,840.1
11,381.1
10,958.0
Marine segment
2,382.0
2,025.3
9,249.5
8,199.3
$
9,988.6
$
8,872.0
$
39,750.3
$
33,695.5
Gross profit:
Aviation segment
$
129.7
$
105.7
$
507.8
$
440.5
Land segment
91.1
95.3
364.9
365.8
Marine segment
41.3
29.0
145.8
126.0
$
262.2
$
229.9
$
1,018.5
$
932.2
Income from operations:
Aviation segment
$
62.3
$
41.2
$
250.6
$
192.9
Land segment
10.1
(54.7
)
47.8
(7.9
)
Marine segment
7.0
(77.7
)
37.8
(57.8
)
79.4
(91.3
)
336.3
127.2
Corporate overhead - unallocated
(16.2
)
(26.1
)
(76.6
)
(81.6
)
$
63.2
$
(117.2
)
$
259.7
$
45.6
SALES VOLUME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - In millions)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Volume (Gallons):
2018
2017
2018
2017
Aviation Segment
2,047.2
2,016.6
8,194.0
7,938.3
Land Segment (1)
1,356.4
1,473.5
5,591.8
5,940.4
Marine Segment (2)
1,607.4
1,619.3
6,261.3
7,007.9
Consolidated Total
5,011.0
5,109.4
20,047.1
20,886.6
(1) Includes gallons and gallon equivalents of British Thermal Units
(BTU) for our natural gas sales and Kilowatt Hours (KwH) for our Kinect
power business.
(2) Converted from metric tons to gallons at a rate of 264 gallons per
metric ton. Marine segment metric tons were 6.1 and 23.7 for the three
and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.