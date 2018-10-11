Log in
World Fuel Services Corporation : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

10/11/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (888) 221-1887 (within the United States and Canada) or (303) 223-2690 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through November 8, 2018. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call ID is 21897426.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.wfscorp.com and clicking on the webcast icon. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available until November 8, 2018.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit http://www.wfscorp.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 857 M
EBIT 2018 258 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,86%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 11,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capitalization 1 902 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
J. Thomas Presby Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP-3.80%1 902
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 237
RUBIS-21.91%5 154
SUNOCO LP5.70%2 510
GIBSON ENERGY INC.16.50%2 374
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%2 152
