World Fuel Services Corporation : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in
a conference call with its management team on Thursday, October 25, 2018
at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results,
as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to
release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same
date.
The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (888)
221-1887 (within the United States and Canada) or (303) 223-2690
(International). Audio replay of the call will be available through
November 8, 2018. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the
United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call
ID is 21897426.
The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live
webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.wfscorp.com
and clicking on the webcast icon. An archive of the webcast will be
available on the Company’s website two hours after the completion of the
live call and will remain available until November 8, 2018.
About World Fuel Services Corporation
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy
management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy
procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management
solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the
aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services
sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000
locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit http://www.wfscorp.com
