World Fuel Services Corporation : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/22/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPOR
05:46pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/12WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Change to Virtual Meeting Format for..
BU
05/05WORLD FUEL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
04/30WORLD FUEL SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/30WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/21WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/20WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference..
BU
03/26WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 166 M
EBIT 2020 181 M
Net income 2020 86,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,05x
Capitalization 1 506 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 23,79 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION-43.83%1 544
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-12.12%4 641
RUBIS SCA-23.58%4 597
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-20.16%2 299
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.15.72%2 094
