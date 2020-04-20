Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Fuel Services Corporation    INT

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

(INT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Fuel Services Corporation : to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its first quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (800) 734-8582 (within the United States and Canada) or (212) 231-2922 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2020. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call ID is 21960461.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.wfscorp.com and clicking on the webcast icon. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available until May 14, 2020.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPOR
05:51pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference..
BU
03/26WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/16WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Share Repurchase Program and Regular..
BU
03/05WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of Universal Weather and..
AQ
03/04WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
03/04WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of Universal Weather and..
BU
03/02WORLD FUEL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/27WORLD FUEL SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 863 M
EBIT 2020 258 M
Net income 2020 188 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,61%
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
P/E ratio 2021 8,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 1 628 M
Chart WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Fuel Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,50  $
Last Close Price 24,86  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION-42.75%1 628
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.84%4 781
RUBIS-29.32%4 226
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-1.60%2 153
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-25.54%2 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group