WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

(INT)
World Fuel Services Corporation : to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

10/16/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (888) 222-6108 (within the United States and Canada) or (303) 223-4392 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through November 13, 2019. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call ID is 21932114.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.wfscorp.com and clicking on the webcast icon. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available until November 13, 2019.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 900 M
EBIT 2019 315 M
Net income 2019 158 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 2 551 M
Chart WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Fuel Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 43,00  $
Last Close Price 39,01  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION80.20%2 551
RUBIS11.45%5 770
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 530
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.20.13%2 470
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED3.61%2 452
