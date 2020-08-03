Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.    WWE

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American football: Dwayne Johnson, Garcia and RedBird buy XFL for $15 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

Former wrestler and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson teamed up with ex-wife Dany Garcia and investment company RedBird Capital Partners to buy the XFL for $15 million (11.5 million pounds), hours before the bankrupt American football league was set to be auctioned.

They were selected as the winning bidder for "substantially all of the assets of Alpha Entertainment LLC" - parent company of the XFL.

The XFL, a reboot of the 2001 league of the same name, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, a month after it had to cancel the remainder of its inaugural season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful for today's outcome. This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and it is an exciting new chapter for the league," XFL president and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement on Monday.

"(They) are a dream team ownership group and the XFL is in the best possible hands going forward."

The transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval at a hearing on Friday.

The brainchild of Vince McMahon, the XFL 2.0 was the second attempt by the World Wrestling Entertainment CEO to provide an NFL alternative to American football fans.

Popularly known as 'The Rock', Johnson is famous for his roles in popular movie franchises such as the 'Fast & Furious' and 'Jumanji'.

"With gratitude and passion I've built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Excited to create something special for the fans!"

The 48-year-old was a college football player at the University of Miami who went undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft before he eventually switched to wrestling.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
07/31WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENTINC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : ENTERTAINMENTINC Management's Discussion and Ana..
AQ
07/30WWE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30Big Tech Outperforms Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/30WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : WWE® Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/30WWE : ® Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results Driven by Sustained Cost Savi..
BU
07/20WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Wwe® names klaudia bermudez-key general manager,..
PU
07/17WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENTINC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
07/16WWE : ® Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/10WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVEST : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 983 M - -
Net income 2020 139 M - -
Net cash 2020 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 3 626 M 3 626 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,73 $
Last Close Price 46,61 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M. Blum Executive VP-Operations & Chief of Staff
Frank A. Riddick Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephanie Marie McMahon-Levesque Director & Chief Brand Officer
Jeffrey R. Speed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-28.15%3 626
VIVENDI SE-13.25%30 273
BOLLORÉ SE-27.25%9 812
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.16%7 006
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.23.98%5 594
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED-9.40%2 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group