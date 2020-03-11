Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.    WWE

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE" or the "Company") (NYSE: WWE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether WWE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 25, 2019, WWE disclosed disappointing financial results and fiscal guidance, which several analysts connected to difficulties in the Company's business relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including a multi-year television distribution rights agreement with the Saudi-controlled Orbit Showcase Network ("OSN") and a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority to host live events in Saudi Arabia.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $13.12 per share, or 13.32%, to close at $85.38 per share on April 25, 2019. 

Then, on October 31, 2019, in connection with the release of the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results, WWE revealed significant underperformance across key metrics and revealed that its media rights deal with OSN had been indefinitely delayed.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $10.40 per share, or 15.65%, to close at $65.04 per share on October 31, 2019. 

On January 30, 2020, WWE announced the departures of WWE Co-Presidents George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $13.42 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $48.88 per share on January 31, 2020. 

Finally, on February 6, 2020, WWE again disclosed disappointing financial performance, citing its failure to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudi government, and revealed that the Saudi media rights deal had been completely excised from the Company's financial forecasting.  On this news, WWE's stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 9.18%, to close at $44.50 per share on February 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc---wwe-301021919.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
08:13pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Wrestl..
PR
03:01pWWE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts World Wrestling Entertainment, ..
BU
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/10WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces..
PR
03/10Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/10INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/09WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SHAREH : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
03/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/09Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Ent..
BU
03/09WWE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts World Wrestling Entertainment, ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group