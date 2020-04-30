Log in
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.    WWE

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It Is Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) for Misleading Shareholders

04/30/2020 | 07:22pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that it is investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and whether the Company's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. WWE is an integrated media and entertainment company that engages in the sports entertainment business.

If you suffered a loss as a result of WWE's misconduct, click here.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Loses Saudi Media Rights Deal

In recent years, WWE had entered into a multiyear television distribution rights agreement with Saudi-controlled Orbit Showcase Network ("OSN") and a partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority to host live events in Saudi Arabia. However ideological differences between the Company and the Saudi government led to the Saudi government's refusal to pay millions of dollars it owed to WWE and OSN's early termination of its agreement with WWE. As a result, on February 6, 2020, WWE disclosed its disappointing financial performance due to its inability to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudi government, revealing that the Saudi media rights deal was no longer part of WWE's financial forecast. Following all of its disclosures, WWE's stock traded as low as $32.38 on March 12, 2020, representing a staggering 67% decline from its class period high of more than $100.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 971 M
EBIT 2019 109 M
Net income 2019 72,7 M
Finance 2019 275 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 54,9x
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 3 443 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 50,44  $
Last Close Price 44,47  $
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M. Blum Executive VP-Operations & Chief of Staff
Frank A. Riddick Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Stephanie Marie McMahon-Levesque Director & Chief Brand Officer
Jeffrey R. Speed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-31.60%3 498
VIVENDI-22.31%25 336
BOLLORÉ-35.48%7 973
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-11.42%6 153
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.4.94%4 108
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-1.72%2 862
