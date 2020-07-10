Log in
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

07/10/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE”) (NYSE: WWE).

On February 6, 2020, following a series of prior disappointing disclosures relating to its important, yet deteriorating, strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company revealed that it had failed to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudis and that the Saudi media rights deal would not be included in the Company’s financial forecasting.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in securities class action lawsuits, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the suits were consolidated and remain ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether WWE’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to WWE’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of WWE shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wwe/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
