Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.    WWE

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 5, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of WWE and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wwe/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 5, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

WWE and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 6, 2020, following a series of prior disappointing disclosures relating to its important, yet deteriorating, strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company revealed that it had failed to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudis and that the Saudi media rights deal would not be included in the Company's financial forecasting.

On this news, the price of WWE's shares plummeted.

The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Ret. Sys. v. World Wrestling Entm't, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-02031.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-wrestling-entertainment-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-world-wres-301020168.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
10:51pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SHAREH : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
06:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
04:03pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Ent..
BU
03:01pWWE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts World Wrestling Entertainment, ..
PR
02:15pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That..
BU
01:52pWWE INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securitie..
PR
01:31pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
09:44aROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
BU
08:07aWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Mars and WWE® Expand Long-Term Partnership
BU
03/07WWE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group