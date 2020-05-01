Log in
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
WWE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

05/01/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until May 5, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in  securities class action lawsuits against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").  These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

WWE investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-securities-litigation-2 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

WWE and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 6, 2020, following a series of prior disappointing disclosures relating to its important, yet deteriorating, strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company revealed that it had failed to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudis and that the Saudi media rights deal would not be included in the Company's financial forecasting.

On this news, the price of WWE's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is City of Warren Police and Fire Ret. Sys. v. World Wrestling Entm't, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-02031.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wwe-72-hour-deadline-alert-approximately-24-hours-remain-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuits-against-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc---wwe-301051239.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2020
