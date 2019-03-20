WWE :® Announces New Global Headquarters in Stamford

WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced that the company will move its global
headquarters to a new office complex at 677 Washington Boulevard in
Stamford, Connecticut. This move will allow the company to bring
together its operations, including its production studios and corporate
offices at its new site.
“One of the most important elements necessary to execute WWE’s
long-term growth strategy is world-class talent collaborating seamlessly
to create compelling content. Our workplace initiative will be the
foundation to meet these objectives and underpins our ability to deliver
long-term value,” said George Barrios, WWE Co-President.
The new headquarters will provide the company with work space suited to
its growing and evolving workforce. The site in Stamford’s central
business district provides greater access from various means of
transportation, floor plans which are well-suited to producing video
content and greater flexibility in workplace design. The Company
anticipates that it will move to the new headquarters in early 2021.
WWE will lease the space for an initial term of approximately 16.5 years
commencing no earlier than July 1, 2019, with five five-year renewal
options thereafter. The lease will be accounted for as a finance lease,
with the creation of a lease obligation (equal to the present value of
future lease payments, which would result in the recognition of interest
expense over time) and a right-of-use lease asset (equal to the lease
obligation less tenant incentives, which is depreciated on a
straight-line basis through depreciation expense). Accordingly, the
accounting for the lease agreement is not expected to have a material
impact on Adjusted OIBDA. Depreciation expense associated with the
right-of-use asset will be reflected in operating income. The Company’s
capital expenditure guidance reflects this initiative. That guidance
estimated capital expenditures of approximately $70 million to $90
million for 2019 with continued spending in 2020 above the historic
range of approximately 4% to 7% of revenue. Additionally, the company
expects to sell its owned and operated corporate facility at 1241 East
Main Street, exit its leased spaces at 1266 East Main Street, and will
evaluate options for its production studio facilities at 88 and 120
Hamilton Avenue based on strategic, operating and financial
considerations.
Additional information is available on the Company's website, corporate.wwe.com/investors.
