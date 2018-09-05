WWE :® Mixed Match Challenge™ Returns for a Second Season on Facebook Watch

Facebook and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the in-ring series, Mixed
Match Challenge™, will return for season 2, streaming live
exclusively on Facebook Watch on Tuesday nights beginning September 18
at 10 p.m. ET. The series will be available in the U.S. and, for the
first time, now stream live on Facebook Watch in Australia, Brazil,
France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, Thailand and
Vietnam. Fans can follow the Mixed
Match Challenge Facebook Page to add episodes to their personal
Watchlists.
New elements for season 2 include: 14 episodes, each 30 minutes in
length; a round-robin elimination format; two matches in each show; and
an interactive pre-show beginning at 9:50 p.m. ET. In addition, the
season 2 finale will take place during WWE’s TLC pay-per-view
event on Sunday, December 16.
“We're excited to partner with WWE to bring back Mixed Match Challenge
for a second season and introduce the series to fans in 10 new
countries,” said Devi Mahadevia, Facebook North America Live Sports
Programming Lead. “This season will build off the success from the first
one, with fresh interactive elements designed to bring fans even closer
to the action and their favorite Superstars.”
“We’re thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Facebook, which
reflects our innovative approach to content distribution and fan
engagement,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced
Media. “Season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge will continue
delivering live action-packed, family friendly entertainment our
passionate fans are accustomed to while offering more opportunities for
our fans to engage with WWE on Facebook.”
Mixed Match Challenge Participants
Mixed Match Challenge season 2 is a round-robin mixed tag team
tournament, where male and female Superstars from Raw and SmackDown
Live team up to determine which combination of strength, skill,
athleticism and experience reigns supreme.
|
Monday Night Raw
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SmackDown Live
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alexa Bliss™ and Braun Strowman®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AJ Styles® and Charlotte Flair®
|
Alicia Fox® and Jinder Mahal™
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Miz® and Asuka™
|
Kevin Owens™ and Natalya®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R-Truth® and Carmella™
|
Bayley™ and Finn Bálor®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Uso™ and Naomi®
|
Bobby Lashley® and Sasha Banks®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rusev® and Lana®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Each season 2 episode will reflect a progressive approach to production,
with elements optimized for mobile consumption and social interaction,
including the ability for fans to engage with Superstars during the
show. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote on different aspects
that directly impact the action for all 14 episodes on Facebook Watch
throughout the season.
The unique storylines for Mixed Match Challenge season 2 will
continue between episodes across WWE’s Facebook Pages with short-form
videos and social content. WWE will also promote and recap each episode
across its extensive digital and social footprint, including on the Mixed
Match Challenge Facebook Page.
Mixed Match Challenge season 1 generated more than 35 million
views in the U.S. alone, and resulted in WWE Superstars The Miz and
Asuka winning $100,000 for their team’s charity, Rescue Dogs Rock.
WWE is a powerhouse on social media with nearly 1 billion followers
globally. WWE has nearly 500 million likes across all Facebook Pages and
WWE’s main Facebook Page has more than 39 million likes. WWE Superstar
John Cena® is the #1 most-followed active U.S. athlete on Facebook with
more than 44 million likes.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media
organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company
consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original
content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family
friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view,
digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more
than 800 million homes worldwide in 24 languages. WWE Network, the
first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live
pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand
library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company
is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los
Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich
and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and
corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
About Facebook Watch
Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy shows on Facebook. Home
to a wide range of shows – from scripted comedy and drama, to
competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports –
Facebook Watch is a video platform where episodic content, community and
conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience,
where you can discover new series based on what your friends are
watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is
available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop,
laptop and on TV apps listed here: https://videoapp.fb.com/.
