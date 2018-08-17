WWE :® and Nine Extend Partnership to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Australia

WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Nine today announced an agreement to continue
broadcasting WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown®
on free-to-air television in Australia. Channel 9GO! will continue
airing a weekly one-hour version of Raw between 11:15 p.m. and
12:15 a.m. on Thursdays and a weekly one-hour version of SmackDown
between 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Fridays.
“We are excited to be able to present Raw and SmackDown to
our audience and WWE’s massive fan base in Australia,” said Alison
Hurbert-Burns, Nine’s Director of Content Acquisition & Commercial
Development.
“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Nine, a best-in-class
TV partner in Australia,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This
continued partnership enables us to expand our reach in Australia and
complements our live programming in the region.”
Raw and SmackDown will also be available on 9NOW, Nine’s
platform for authenticated subscribers, for a VOD catch-up window.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media
organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company
consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original
content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family
friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view,
digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly
programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 24
languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network
that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a
massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180
countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices
in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai,
Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and
corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
About Nine
When it comes to connecting brands with the passions of Australians,
there’s no other media company like Nine. As the home of Australia’s
most trusted and loved brands spanning news, lifestyle, entertainment
and sport, we pride ourselves on creating and curating quality content,
accessed by consumers when and how they want. With investments spanning
digital and broadcast, we reimagine how Australians are entertained,
informed and connect through content each and every day. Nine assets
include the Nine Network, Nine Digital, a 50% stake in subscription
video-on-demand provider Stan, Yellow Brick Road, CarAdvice, and a
strategic partnership with Microsoft.
Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent
names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos
and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries.
All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their
respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press
release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are
subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and
uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: WWE
Network; major distribution agreements; our need to continue to develop
creative and entertaining programs and events; a decline in the
popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued
importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon;
possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related
private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and
increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and
greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our
competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets; our
difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or
other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our
dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect
those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual
property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across
distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial
liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our
physically demanding events including, without limitation, claims
relating to CTE; large public events as well as travel to and from such
events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or
complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer
systems and online operations; a possible decline in general economic
conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable;
our revolving credit facility; litigation; our potential failure to meet
market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely
affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercising control over our
affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A
common stock; a substantial number of shares which are eligible for sale
by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of
those shares could lower our stock price; and the relatively small
public “float” of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is
dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our
liquidity and cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of
capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal
restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving
credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such
other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant.
Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date
made, are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the
Company to update or revise them, and undue reliance should not be
placed on these statements.
