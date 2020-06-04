Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.    WWE

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WWE :® to Adjourn Annual Meeting for Third Time Due to COVID-19 Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that for a third time it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its scheduled June 11, 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders until July 9, 2020 due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, the July 9th meeting may again be adjourned to a later date. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, stockholders, and others who attend the Annual Meeting, the Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation as such date approaches. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on June 11. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; a rapidly evolving media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we are unable to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy norms and regulations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
05:01pWWE : ® to Adjourn Annual Meeting for Third Time Due to COVID-19 Concerns
BU
06/01WWE : ® Introduces the New Free Version Of WWE :® Network
BU
05/29WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVEST : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/08WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : WWE® to Adjourn Annual Meeting for Second Time D..
BU
05/06MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Encourages Investors of WWE, HALL, and FNKO to Contact Law F..
PR
05/04THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
05/01WWE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ..
PR
04/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It Is Investigating World Wres..
BU
04/23WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : ENTERTAINMENTINC Management's Discussion and Ana..
AQ
04/23WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENTINC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 029 M - -
Net income 2020 97,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 3 695 M 3 695 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 49,50 $
Last Close Price 47,73 $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M. Blum Executive VP-Operations & Chief of Staff
Frank A. Riddick Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Stephanie Marie McMahon-Levesque Director & Chief Brand Officer
Jeffrey R. Speed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-26.42%3 695
VIVENDI SE-15.30%28 435
BOLLORÉ-26.38%9 422
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-8.15%6 361
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-0.93%4 907
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-12.13%3 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group