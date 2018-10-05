WWE :® to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results

WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2018
results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, before the opening of the market.
The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents,
George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call
beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that
will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors.
Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993
(toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for
both lines: 1543754). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes
prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made
available on October 25, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors.
A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the
conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE:WWE), is an integrated media
organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company
consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original
content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family
friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view,
digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly
programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 24
languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network
that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a
massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180
countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices
in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai,
Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE:WWE) can be found at wwe.com and
corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
