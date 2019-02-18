World Wrestling Entertainment : DX™ to Be Inducted into WWE® Hall of Fame

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that D-Generation X members Triple H,
Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac will be inducted
into the WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Saturday, April 6 at Barclays
Center in Brooklyn, NY as part of WrestleMania®
Week.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005337/en/
Top left to right: X-Pac, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg Bottom left to right: Chyna, Triple H and Shawn Michals (Photo: Business Wire)
One of the most innovative and controversial factions in WWE history,
D-Generation X was originally formed in 1997 and went on to become a pop
culture phenomenon. Throughout the course of their respective careers,
members of DX held nearly every major Championship in WWE and provided
the WWE Universe with memorable moments both in and out of the ring.
“Being a part of DX remains one of the highlights of my career, and it
is truly an honor to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside my
closest friends,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We now have just one
question for the WWE Hall of Fame: Are You Ready!?”
Tickets for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be
available this Friday, February 22 at 12 Noon ET through all
Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com
or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to service charges
and facility fees.
WrestleMania 35 takes place Sunday, April 7 from MetLife Stadium
in East Rutherford, NJ and will stream live on WWE Network.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media
organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company
consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original
content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family
friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view,
digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly
programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 24
languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network
that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a
massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180
countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices
in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai,
Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com
and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/
Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses,
slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the
exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks,
logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking
statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and
uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without
limitation, risks relating to: entering, maintaining and renewing major
distribution agreements; WWE Network (including the risk that we are
unable to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue
to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the
possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports
entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the
services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the
regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly
competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the
markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or
marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties
associated with international markets; our difficulty or inability to
promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not
comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual
property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our
infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of
our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical
areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or
injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including,
without limitation, claims relating to CTE; large public events as well
as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our
expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic
investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy norms
and regulations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and
disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our
indebtedness; litigation; our potential failure to meet market
expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect
our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and
his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock;
a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and
the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could
lower our stock price; and the relatively small public “float” of our
Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number
of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical
and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of
capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal
restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving
credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such
other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant.
Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date
made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the
Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on
these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties
associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings,
including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and
quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005337/en/