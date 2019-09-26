Log in
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

World Wrestling Entertainment : FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES WWE BACKSTAGE ON FS1

0
09/26/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Airs Tuesdays at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT, Beginning Nov. 5

Hosted by Renee Young and Studio Analyst Booker T

Special Preview Airs Tuesday, Oct. 15, Following ALCS Game 3 on FS1

Los Angeles - SmackDown moves from Tuesdays to Fridays beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX, but WWE fans can still get their Tuesday night fix with FS1's WWE BACKSTAGE, television's only studio show devoted to all things WWE.

The hour-long weekly show offers viewers the latest WWE news every Tuesday at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5 on FS1.

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weigh in on the biggest stories in WWE, and are joined by a rotating cast of guests and personalities, including current and former WWE Superstars.

Ahead of WWE BACKSTAGE's Nov. 5 debut, FOX Sports offers a special preview of the show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, following the conclusion of the ALCS Game 3 on FS1. Young and Booker T are joined by special guests to reveal the WWE BACKSTAGE set at the FOX Studios Lot in Los Angeles, and to break in their brand-new ring.

A Toronto native, Young began her broadcast career with The Score in 2009, before making her WWE television debut in 2012. Since then, she rose quickly through the ranks, interviewing all the top stars in the WWE and co-hosting the post-SmackDown show 'Talking Smack' on WWE Network. In 2018, she earned a full-time spot on the Monday Night Raw broadcast team, the first woman to ever achieve the honor. Young's on-air roles continue to expand as one of WWE's most prominent personalities.

'WWE BACKSTAGE is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we'll give them a little bit of everything,' said Young. 'It's going to be fun, it's going to be loud, we're going to give them a ton of opinions and I can't wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.'

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T is one of the most-decorated Superstars in history with 11 WCW Tag Team Championships, six World Championships and a victory in the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament. He made the transition from the broadcast booth in 2011, and has become a staple of WWE telecasts ever since.

'It's awesome being part of the FOX family and part of this movement of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN to FOX,' said Booker T. 'FOX Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports and now it's going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that's going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?'

More information on WWE BACKSTAGE, including additional on-air personalities and special guests, will be announced at a later date.

For more information on WWE on FOX, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

- FOX SPORTS -

About FOX Sports
FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing Fox Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports arm of the FOX Network as well as FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports' digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform, Caffeine, jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports' portfolio are FOX's interests in joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and BTN 2Go, as well as a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

Contact:
Andrew Fegyveresi
andrew.fegyveresi@fox.com

Anne Pennington
anne.pennington@fox.com

Disclaimer

WWE - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 13:22:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 994 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 89,7 M
Finance 2019 297 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 70,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,32x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 5 586 M
Chart WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 95,93  $
Last Close Price 71,01  $
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Kennedy McMahon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Aldo Barrios Co-President & Director
Michelle D. Wilson Co-President & Director
Stephanie Marie McMahon-Levesque Director & Chief Brand Officer
Frank A. Riddick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-7.66%5 586
VIVENDI16.64%33 082
BOLLORÉ6.80%11 980
VIACOM INC.-4.24%10 021
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.28%6 374
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%3 632
