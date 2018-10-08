Log in
World Wrestling Entertainment : Thinking about buying stock in Canopy Growth Corp, Etsy Inc., Netflix, Square Inc. or World Wrestling Entertainment?

10/08/2018 | 03:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CGC, ETSY, NFLX, SQ, and WWE.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-canopy-growth-corp-etsy-inc-netflix-square-inc-or-world-wrestling-entertainment-300726870.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2018
