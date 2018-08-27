World Wrestling Entertainment : Toronto to Host WWE® SummerSlam®

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Toronto will host SummerSlam
Week in August 2019 with SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® taking
place at Scotiabank Arena over four consecutive nights.
2019 Key Dates:
-
Saturday, August 10 – NXT® TakeOver
-
Sunday, August 11 – SummerSlam
-
Monday, August 12 – Monday Night Raw®
-
Tuesday, August 13 – SmackDown® Live
SummerSlam is more than just a one-day event, it’s a week-long
celebration, as WWE will host a series of activities including SummerSlam
Axxess, WWE’s interactive fan festival at the Metro Toronto
Convention Centre, along with community outreach programs designed to
leave a lasting impact throughout the region.
“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer back to
Toronto,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special
Events. “We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto
and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes
our global fan base to the great city of Toronto.”
Additional details, including ticket availability and travel
packages, will be announced in the near future.
