World Wrestling Entertainment : WWE® AND DAZN ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP IN GERMANY

MUNICH, Germany and STAMFORD, Conn. April 3, 2020 - WWE (NYSE: WWE) and DAZN, the leading global sports streaming service, today announced a new multi-year agreement that will make WWE's weekly flagship programming available live and on demand with original U.S. commentary on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Beginning this week, DAZN will air Raw and SmackDown exclusively live 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism. WWE fans can also enjoy Raw and SmackDown via video-on-demand on DAZN along with a two-hour version of Raw, one-hour version of Raw, one-hour version of SmackDown and WWE's two popular weekly recap series Bottom Line and Afterburn.

'We are thrilled to be embarking on a new chapter for WWE in Germany as we bring our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly sports entertainment to DAZN's robust portfolio of premium sports content,' said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager.

'We are expanding our portfolio to add an absolutely premium sports entertainment brand that delights many fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We are very pleased to make WWE's two biggest weekly shows available to all fans live and on demand,' said Thomas de Buhr, Executive Vice President, DAZN DACH.

In Germany, DAZN is home to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, LaLiga, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

Beginning with the first-ever two night WrestleMania® this Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, WWE's monthly pay-per-view events will be available in Germany exclusively on WWE Network while ProSieben MAXX will continue to serve as WWE's exclusive free-to-air TV partner in the region.

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with 2,800 employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport streaming service, as well as some of the most popular sport portals, including DAZN News, Goal, Sporting News, and Spox.com. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is live in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. In 2020, DAZN will dramatically increase its presence, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories. Visithttps://media.dazn.com for more information.

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

