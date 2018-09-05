World Wrestling Entertainment : WWE® MIXED MATCH CHALLENGE™ RETURNS FOR A SECOND SEASON ON FACEBOOK WATCH

STAMFORD, Conn., September 4, 2018 - Facebook and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge™, will return for season 2, streaming live exclusively on Facebook Watch on Tuesday nights beginning September 18 at 10 p.m. ET. The series will be available in the U.S. and, for the first time, now stream live on Facebook Watch in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam. Fans can follow the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook Page to add episodes to their personal Watchlists.

New elements for season 2 include: 14 episodes, each 30 minutes in length; a round-robin elimination format; two matches in each show; and an interactive pre-show beginning at 9:50 p.m. ET. In addition, the season 2 finale will take place during WWE's TLC pay-per-view event on Sunday, December 16.

'We're excited to partner with WWE to bring back Mixed Match Challenge for a second season and introduce the series to fans in 10 new countries,' said Devi Mahadevia, Facebook North America Live Sports Programming Lead. 'This season will build off the success from the first one, with fresh interactive elements designed to bring fans even closer to the action and their favorite Superstars.'

'We're thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Facebook, which reflects our innovative approach to content distribution and fan engagement,' said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. 'Season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge will continue delivering live action-packed, family friendly entertainment our passionate fans are accustomed to while offering more opportunities for our fans to engage with WWE on Facebook.'

Mixed Match Challenge Participants

Mixed Match Challenge season 2 is a round-robin mixed tag team tournament, where male and female Superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live team up to determine which combination of strength, skill, athleticism and experience reigns supreme.

Each season 2 episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption and social interaction, including the ability for fans to engage with Superstars during the show. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote on different aspects that directly impact the action for all 14 episodes on Facebook Watch throughout the season.

The unique storylines for Mixed Match Challenge season 2 will continue between episodes across WWE's Facebook Pages with short-form videos and social content. WWE will also promote and recap each episode across its extensive digital and social footprint, including on the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook Page.

Mixed Match Challenge season 1 generated more than 35 million views in the U.S. alone, and resulted in WWE Superstars The Miz and Asuka winning $100,000 for their team's charity, Rescue Dogs Rock.

WWE is a powerhouse on social media with nearly 1 billion followers globally. WWE has nearly 500 million likes across all Facebook Pages and WWE's main Facebook Page has more than 39 million likes. WWE Superstar John Cena® is the #1 most-followed active U.S. athlete on Facebook with more than 44 million likes.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 800 million homes worldwide in 24 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

About Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy shows on Facebook. Home to a wide range of shows - from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports - Facebook Watch is a video platform where episodic content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new series based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop and on TV apps listed here: https://videoapp.fb.com/.

Trademarks : All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: WWE Network; major distribution agreements; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others' intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including, without limitation, claims relating to CTE; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our revolving credit facility; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercising control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares which are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the relatively small public 'float' of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made, are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements.

Media Contact:

Matthew Altman

WWE

203-352-1177

Matthew.Altman@wwecorp.com

Investor Contact:

Michael Weitz

203-352-8642

Michael.Weitz@wwecorp.com

« More News