Payment co-innovation: Worldline invites Fintechs to invent together the future of payments by participating in its first e-Payments Challenge

Bezons, September 13, 2018. Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transaction services, is organizing its first Hackathon the 'e-Payments Challenge' which will be held in Paris from September 26 to 28. It is a large-scale event which offers fintechs the opportunity to work and co-innovate with the leaders in their industries and aims to invent the future of payments.

With the 'e-Payments Challenge,' Worldline is inviting Fintechs whose core business is payment methods to collaborate and create together, during 48 hours, tomorrow's e-payment solutions. The objective is to combine the best of the technological expertise of Worldline and its customers and partners with the creativity of fintechs for the benefit of end customers. This collaboration will allow Worldline to further develop its expertise in payments and transactional services.

To strengthen co-innovation, Worldline called on its digital pioneer partner AccorHotels and a number of its customers. With the fintechs, all will work together to offer new applications (P2P, C2B, B2B, and B2C) that will complement Worldline's APIs. A dedicated website has been launched: www.worldline.com/e-paymentschallenge

8 challenges - each submitted and organized by a Worldline customer - are set for the participating fintechs:

'Seamless' in-store payment experience

Opportunity to make the interface between merchants and banks more flexible with the GDPR

Smart table (Internet of Things) for community payments

Instant payments for telcos

'Seamless' customer experience in hotels

New payment methods

Digital fleet card management in the oil industry

B2B e-commerce and Blockchain



Worldline will include resources such as OpenBanking/XS2A, mobile payments, e-Commerce/m-Payment, e-Acquisition, web payments, bots, blockchain, security, authentication, and data protection in the 'sandbox' made available to participants. These resources will be enriched by Worldline's expertise in areas such as AI, Mobile First, Instant Payments, connected world, Voice First, and disruptive innovation management in an environment structured by the implementation of the PSD2 and the GDPR.

Supported by AccorHotels, the opening roundtable will take place on September 26 at AccorHotels' Headquarters. Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Worldline, and Maud Bailly, Chief Digital Officer of AccorHotels, will share their strategic vision on digital payments. On September 27 and 28, participating Fintechs will meet at Worldline's Headquarters to finalize their projects and present them to a jury of experts and top managers, who will choose 1 winner per challenge (8 winners in total) and the overall winner of the e-Payments Challenge. All participants will present their projects to Worldline and its partners and customers. The Hackathon winners will have the opportunity to develop their solution and build a long-term partnership with Worldline.

For Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Worldline:

For Maud Bailly, Chief Digital Officer of AccorHotels:

'Worldline, as a European leader in its sector, is very committed to developing payments solutions that are innovative, simple and secure. This e-Payments Challenge will enable Worldline, our customers, partners, and Fintechs to co-develop tomorrow's payment methods. We are looking forward to this co-innovation experience and to discovering the solutions that will emerge after 48 hours of challenges.''A successful payment experience for customers requires it to be seamless, fast and secure. Beyond the digitization of payment solutions, adapting to local specificities is crucial, which is why we are building strategic partnerships on payment solutions for Asian customers. By developing these solutions, payment becomes an additional differentiating and loyalty lever for our brands and our digital ecosystem.'

About Worldline



Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European market leader in payment and transactional services. Thanks to Worldline's future-oriented innovations and services, companies can meet the requirements of their end customers and offer them modern and impeccable services. With over 45 years of experience in B2B2C, Worldline is an important company in this sector. Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all companies as well as the public administration in the constantly evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible economic model based on a growing international portfolio, enabling it to offer full support. Worldline's activities cover three areas: market services, mobility and Internet transaction services, and financial services, including equensWorldline. Worldline employs over 9,400 people worldwide and generates annual sales of €1.6 billion. Worldline is an Atos Group company. www.worldline.com

About Accor Hotels



AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences across 100 different countries.

With an unrivaled portfolio of internationally renowned hotel brands encompassing the entire range from luxury to economy, from upscale to lifestyle and midscale brands, AccorHotels has been providing savoir-faire and expertise for more than 50 years.

In addition to its core hospitality business, AccorHotels has successfully expanded its range of services, becoming the world leader in luxury private residence rental with more than 10,000 stunning properties around the world. The Group is also active in the fields of concierge services, co-working, dining, events management and digital solutions.

Relying on its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated staff, AccorHotels is committed to fulfilling its primary mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs - Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels plays an active role in its local communities and is committed to promoting sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21 Acting Here, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

From 2008, the AccorHotels Solidarity Endowment Fund has acted as a natural extension of the Group's activities and values, helping to combat the social and financial exclusion experienced by the most disadvantaged members of society.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com. Or join and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.



Press contact Worldline

Anne-Sophie Gentil

Email: asgentil@kairosconsulting.fr

Mobile: +33 6 32 92 24 94



Press contact AccorHotels

Mélissa LÉVINE

Media Public Relation Brand & Digital AccorHotels

+33 1 45 38 84 76

melissa.levine@accor.com

