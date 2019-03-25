Log in
Secure electronic train tickets: Worldline supports Hamburger Hochbahn with SAM-Server

03/25/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Frankfurt, 25 March 2019 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader for payment and transaction services, and Hamburger Hochbahn AG (HOCHBAHN), Germany's second-largest public transport company and the largest partner in the HVV, the Hamburg transport alliance, are collaborating in e-ticketing services.

By the end of 2019 it is expected that approximately 6 million annual ticket purchases made by passengers via the online shop or the HVV mobile app will be secured via Worldline's SAM server. As the central security solution for the public transport operators connected through HVV's transport network, the SAM server carries out the majority of all cryptographic operations.

Passengers throughout Europe are increasingly buying their travel tickets via webshops and as e-tickets via smartphone apps. In view of this development, HOCHBAHN is converting to the VDV-KA format (core application of VDV eTicket Service, the German public transport associaton) with the introduction of the SAM server together with the HVV - this replaces the existing UIC barcode format (standard of the International Union of Railways). The new system allows the transport company to benefit from the advantages of the KA standard, such as interoperability between different ticketing systems and a high degree of security, as well as extended possibilities for electronic ticket inspection.

With the purchase of tickets via apps and online shops, the scope and complexity of data flow as well as the performance requirements of ticketing systems are increasing. Thanks to its proven hardware security modules (HSM), Worldline's SAM server meets the highest standards of scalability, security and performance.

The SAM server is used to generate the barcodes as unique ID of the ticket. Passengers receive the barcodes via their smartphone, for example, or print them out and use paper-based tickets. During ticket inspection, staff use electronic testing equipment to verify the validity of the codes for the set period, zone and price category. Going forward, the Worldline solution will also cover further cryptographic requirements of the eTicket.

Martin Pfefferkorn, Project Manager at Hamburger Hochbahn, says: 'The current volume of barcode tickets in the HVV (Hamburg regional transportation area) is enormous, and the demand for our electronic ticket services is increasing significantly. That's why we need a sustainable and scalable security solution. With the powerful, reliable and future-proof SAM server and its virtualized SAM, Worldline provides us with the highest level of security and interoperability.'Markus Zahnjel, Head of Mobility e-Transactional Services at Worldline Germany, adds: 'The digital transformation also promises increased added value for local transport. Tamper-proof and highly available services that operate quickly and reliably at peak timesand support a multitude of customer experiences is indispensable. With the SAM server, Worldline can meet these requirements safely and efficiently. We are pleased to support Hamburger Hochbahn and its passengers using on our know-how, years of experience and our HSM competence.'

About Hamburger Hochbahn AG

Hamburger Hochbahn AG (HOCHBAHN), founded in 1911, transports more than 1.2 million passengers a day with its own fleet of more than 250 underground trains and 1,000 buses. HOCHBAHN is one of 34 partners in the Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV) and serves over 1,400 stops, making it the largest transport company in the HVV area. Around 5,000 HOCHBAHN employees work around the clock to ensure attractive local public transport and comfortable, future-oriented mobility in Hamburg.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline's core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline's activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of circa 2.3 billion euros on a yearly basis. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

Press contact

Worldline
Susanne Stöger
Phone +43 171 7016524,
Email: susanne.stoeger@six-group.com

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:09:05 UTC
