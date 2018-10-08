WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from October 2nd to October 5th 2018

Log in
10/08/2018 | 09:31pm CEST
WORLDLINE SA
A French pubic limited-liability company
with a share capital of 90,746,112.88 euros
Registered office : River Ouest - 80 Quai Voltaire - 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies : 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Bezons, October 8th, 2018: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Worldline SA declares the following transactions in its own shares carried out from Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 to Friday, October 5th, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, August 3rd, 2018.

Name of
the issuer 		Issuer
identity
Code 		Trading
Session 		ISIN Number of
shares
purchased 		Weighted
Average
Price
(in euros) 		Identity
code of the
Market
Reference
Worldline SA WLN.PA 02/10/2018 FR0011981968   19,577    53.77  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 03/10/2018 FR0011981968   20,864    51.19  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 04/10/2018 FR0011981968   21,738    50.02  XPAR
Worldline SA WLN.PA 05/10/2018 FR0011981968   22,099    49.54  XPAR
Total         84,278     

The detailed list of transactions is available on worldline.com in the section Regulated Information [Link].

 
  

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

 
  


Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Pierre-Kahn
Tel: +33 (0)6 28 51 45 96
Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WORLDLINE SA via Globenewswire
