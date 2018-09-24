WORLDLINE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares from September 17th to September 21st 2018

WORLDLINE SA A French pubic limited-liability company with a share capital of 90,746,112.88 euros Registered office : River Ouest - 80 Quai Voltaire - 95870 BEZONS Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies : 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Bezons, September 24th, 2018: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Worldline SA declares the following transactions in its own shares carried out from Monday, September 17th, 2018 to Friday, September 21st, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, August 3rd, 2018.

Name of

the issuer Issuer

identity

Code Trading

Session ISIN Number of

shares

purchased Weighted

Average

Price

(in euros) Identity

code of the

Market

Reference Worldline SA WLN.PA 17/09/2018 FR0011981968 11,141 52.33 XPAR Worldline SA WLN.PA 18/09/2018 FR0011981968 9,029 52.35 XPAR Worldline SA WLN.PA 19/09/2018 FR0011981968 15,283 52.60 XPAR Worldline SA WLN.PA 20/09/2018 FR0011981968 7,424 52.36 XPAR Worldline SA WLN.PA 21/09/2018 FR0011981968 9,297 52.36 XPAR Total 52,174

The detailed list of transactions is available on worldline.com in the section Regulated Information [Link].

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com



Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

Tel: +33 (0)6 28 51 45 96

Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

