Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Worldline    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Worldline : BNP Paribas Fortis has chosen Worldline to set up and operate its omni-channel Contact Service Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 02:51am EDT
BNP Paribas Fortis has chosen Worldline to set up and operate its omni-channel Contact Service Center

Brussels, June 04, 2020 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, has sealed a multi-year contract with BNP Paribas Fortis, a leading financial institution in Belgium and across Europe. Under this agreement, Worldline will set up and operate BNP Paribas Fortis' omni-channel Contact Service Center (CSC) using WL Contact. Operating in SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) mode, this proven contact center solution will handle all customer interaction, regardless of the communication channel they chose.

As a service partner, Worldline will also route the transactions across all channels, allowing the 8,000 BNP Paribas Fortis business managers within Customer Relationship Centers and in branches to focus on voice, email, chat, social media, and videophone interaction with their customers. WL Contact complies with the highest IT security and data protection standards and is deployed in SaaS mode, integrating seamlessly with BNP Paribas Fortis' information systems. The solution employs cutting-edge contact center technologies, such as natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and chatbots.

All BNP Paribas Fortis employees will be able to access WL Contact from their office, a branch, at home or on the move (via a mobile phone), as it is available at all times and in all circumstances via a multilingual interface in French, Dutch, English or German.

Daniel de Clerk, COO of BNP Paribas Fortis, commented: 'We chose Worldline to build and operate our CSC program in SaaS mode after a lengthy selection process that included an in-depth functional and technical evaluation of WL Contact. This will be a game-changer for BNP Paribas Fortis, and the CSC program will help us to transform the relationship between our bank and our customers, irrespective of their location or the way they contact us.'Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy CEO of Worldline, added: 'We are delighted to be working with BNP Paribas Fortis again. The trust they have shown in us is a major endorsement of our market positioning and our strategy of offering customer interaction services around the world to our major banking clients. We help them deliver on their digital transformation strategy and increase the satisfaction level of their customers by providing a prompt and appropriate response to each request, regardless of the channel customers decide to use. Our strategy of rolling out WL Contact across Europe and serving leading financial institutions has taken a major step forward with BNP Paribas Fortis' decision.' Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline's core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline's activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of circa 2.4 billion euros. worldline.com

Press Contacts
  • Susanne Stöger
  • T: +43 1 71701 6524
  • E: susanne.stoeger@worldline.com
Share

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 06:50:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORLDLINE
02:51aWORLDLINE : BNP Paribas Fortis has chosen Worldline to set up and operate its om..
PU
05/27Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
RE
05/26Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted
RE
05/19WORLDLINE : The 2020 Combined General Meeting of Worldline will be exceptionally..
PU
05/07European digtal payments firms form alliance
AQ
05/07LEADING EU-HEADQUARTERED DIGITAL PAY : The European Digital Payments Industry Al..
PU
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings season is at full throttle
04/23WORLDLINE : reinforces its E-Commerce position in Eastern Europe with the acquis..
PU
04/23WORLDLINE : Resilient first quarter 2020 revenue
GL
04/23WORLDLINE : Resilient first quarter 2020 revenue
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 345 M 2 630 M 2 630 M
Net income 2020 228 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2020 394 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 933 M 14 525 M 14 499 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 11 877
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 67,69 €
Last Close Price 70,74 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Arditti Independent Director
Ursula Franziska Morgenstern Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE12.02%14 525
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES0.35%85 854
ADYEN N.V.64.16%40 586
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.41.87%5 425
SIMCORP A/S-4.03%4 325
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC17.98%2 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group