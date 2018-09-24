Log in
WORLDLINE (WLN)
Worldline : Banco BPM selects CRISTAL Instant Payments

09/24/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

Paris on 2018, September 24th - Banco BPM has selected CRISTAL licensed software package from Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transaction services, for the implementation of its Instant Payment platform.

CRISTAL IP fully supports the Instant Payment standard established by the European Payments Council and natively offers connectivity to market infrastructures such as EBA CLEARING RT1 and the ECB TIPS. It has demonstrated high performance capabilities and has been designed to ensure time to market development of new payment products for all types of clients.

Worldline solution for Banco BPM includes the provision of interfaces in order to smoothly interact with Banco BPM platform and provide clients and users with the best experience. It also includes systems integration services that will enable Banco BPM IT teams and users to rapidly and securely take over operations of the solution.

Key criteria for Banco BPM decision were the demonstrated performances and flexibility of the software package, which secure the platform's long term compliance with future market developments and transaction volume ramp up, as well as the reduced total cost of ownership which makes CRISTAL IP the most relevant solution on the market and will facilitate Banco BPM return on investment.

Finally, Banco BPM has successful project track records with Worldline and CRISTAL software, whether when implementing a comprehensive proactive liquidity management engine or when meeting the Target2-Securities deployment deadline. The same partnership already secures the platform implementation and completion of the project objectives in due time.

About Banco BPM

Two major cooperative banks, Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, merge on 1 January 2017, transformed into an S.p.A. (joint-stock company). A solid, profitable and reliable company is born: the Banco BPM Group.

Thereby spawning the third largest banking group in the country: 23,000 employees, almost 2000 branches and 4 million customers concentrated in Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont, the productive heart of Northern Italy.

A widespread and multi-channel network, with strong brands and versatile cross-selling activities are the cornerstone of the Group's leadership.

With customers, shareholders and stakeholders, the Group's new business model places the central focus on its people and their skills, enhanced by constant training.

Deeply rooted in the tradition of cooperative banks, the Banco BPM Group generates growing profitability for its shareholders and sustainable development in the areas it operates in.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European market leader in payment and transaction services. Worldline's forward-looking innovations and services enable companies to reach their end customers in a targeted way and to offer them modern and seamless services. With more than 45 years' experience, Worldline is a major player in the B2B2C field. Worldline supports all companies and public administrations in this ever-changing market and makes a major contribution to their success. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model based on a growing global portfolio and which includes comprehensive support. Worldline's activities are divided into three business areas: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide and generates an annual turnover of €1.6 billion. Worldline is an Atos subsidiary. worldline.com

Worldline Press Contact

Anne-Sophie Gentil

Email: asgentil@teamfluence.eu

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:33:07 UTC
