Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Worldline    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Worldline : Communication from Worldline's Board of Directors on evolution in Company's corporate governance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:30am EST

Communication
from Worldline’s Board of Directors on evolution in Company’s corporate governance

Bezons, November 18, 2019

Following Atos SE partial disposal of its minority stake in Worldline and the decision of SIX Group AG to enter into an equity collar transaction related to part of its holding in Worldline and according to the provisions of the shareholders agreement entered into between Atos SE and SIX Group AG, the Board of Directors held on November 15 slightly adjusted its composition by transforming one position of director designated upon proposal of Atos SE into a censor position.

In this context, the Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Pierre BARNABÉ as director, with immediate effect.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also held a meeting to review the necessary corporate governance adjustments and to formulate appropriate recommendations to the Board of Directors.

Atos SE proposed the appointment, as censor, of Mr. Pierre BARNABÉ (Atos Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of the Global Division Big Data & Cybersecurity, in charge of Olympic Games and Major Events activities and of the Security for the Atos Group) so as to maintain the balance and the number of directors and censor representing Atos SE as per the shareholders agreement entered into between Atos SE and SIX Group AG.

Therefore, the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has unanimously decided with immediate effect:

  1. to appoint Mr. Pierre BARNABÉ as censor of the Board of Directors, for a duration of one year;
     
  2. to organize the committees of the Board of Directors as follows:

             
Audit Committee
· Aldo CARDOSO (Chairman)1
· Gilles ARDITTI
· Giulia FITZPATRICK
· Mette KAMSWAG1
· Luc REMONT1
· Susan M. TOLSON1


Nomination and Remuneration Committee
· Lorenz von HABSBURG-LOTHRINGEN (Chairman)
· Gilles ARDITTI
· Danielle LAGARDE1
· Luc REMONT1
· Susan M. TOLSON1

Investment Committee
· Gilles ARDITTI (Chairman)
· Lorenz von HABSBURG-LOTHRINGEN
· Aldo CARDOSO1
· Gilles GRAPINET

Strategy and Innovation Committee
· Gilles ARDITTI (Chairman)
· Lorenz von HABSBURG-LOTHRINGEN
· Giulia FITZPATRICK
· Gilles GRAPINET
· Luc REMONT1

The Board of Directors of Worldline welcomes this new corporate governance that fits the current shareholding structure of the Company.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Investor Relations
David Pierre-Kahn  
Email: david.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Press Contact
Sandrine van der Ghinst               
Email: sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com


••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

About Worldline

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include Pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies.

Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline, as European leader in the payment and transactional services industry is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services.

Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with 2018 revenue of 2.2 billion euros. worldline.com




1Independent Director


Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDLINE
02:30aWORLDLINE : Communication from Worldline's Board of Directors on evolution in Co..
GL
11/14WORLDLINE : Alipay, Worldline expand partnership to accept payment from more Asi..
AQ
11/08WORLDLINE : Bitcoin Suisse to partner on crypto payments at Swiss merchants
AQ
11/08WORLDLINE : Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline to offer Crypto Payments Acceptance in ..
PU
11/06WORLDLINE : integrates WeChat Pay, giving Swiss merchants and the tourism sector..
PU
10/30WORLDLINE : Consequences of Atos partial sell of its minority stake in Worldline..
PU
10/30WORLDLINE : Consequences of Atos partial sell of its minority stake and of SIX G..
GL
10/30WORLDLINE : Atos Completes the Sale of Worldline Shares and Successfully Issues ..
AQ
10/29France's Atos to sell part of minority stake in payments company Worldline
RE
10/29WORLDLINE : Atos to Sell Part of its Minority Stake in Worldline
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 370 M
EBIT 2019 412 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 744 M
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 40,5x
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,57x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
Capitalization 10 079 M
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,61  €
Last Close Price 55,40  €
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Breton Non-Executive Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Arditti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE31.28%11 135
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES32.44%83 475
ADYEN N.V.36.28%21 195
SIMCORP49.24%4 010
HYPOPORT AG84.89%1 893
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC25.41%1 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group