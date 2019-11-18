Worldline : Communication from Worldline's Board of Directors on evolution in Company's corporate governance

Communication

from Worldline’s Board of Directors on evolution in Company’s corporate governance

Bezons, November 18, 2019

Following Atos SE partial disposal of its minority stake in Worldline and the decision of SIX Group AG to enter into an equity collar transaction related to part of its holding in Worldline and according to the provisions of the shareholders agreement entered into between Atos SE and SIX Group AG, the Board of Directors held on November 15 slightly adjusted its composition by transforming one position of director designated upon proposal of Atos SE into a censor position.

In this context, the Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Pierre BARNABÉ as director, with immediate effect.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also held a meeting to review the necessary corporate governance adjustments and to formulate appropriate recommendations to the Board of Directors.

Atos SE proposed the appointment, as censor, of Mr. Pierre BARNABÉ (Atos Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of the Global Division Big Data & Cybersecurity, in charge of Olympic Games and Major Events activities and of the Security for the Atos Group) so as to maintain the balance and the number of directors and censor representing Atos SE as per the shareholders agreement entered into between Atos SE and SIX Group AG.

Therefore, the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has unanimously decided with immediate effect:

to appoint Mr. Pierre BARNABÉ as censor of the Board of Directors, for a duration of one year;

to organize the committees of the Board of Directors as follows:



Audit Committee

· Aldo CARDOSO (Chairman)1

· Gilles ARDITTI

· Giulia FITZPATRICK

· Mette KAMSWAG1

· Luc REMONT1

· Susan M. TOLSON1





Nomination and Remuneration Committee

· Lorenz von HABSBURG-LOTHRINGEN (Chairman)

· Gilles ARDITTI

· Danielle LAGARDE1

· Luc REMONT1

· Susan M. TOLSON1

Investment Committee

· Gilles ARDITTI (Chairman)

· Lorenz von HABSBURG-LOTHRINGEN

· Aldo CARDOSO1

· Gilles GRAPINET

Strategy and Innovation Committee

· Gilles ARDITTI (Chairman)

· Lorenz von HABSBURG-LOTHRINGEN

· Giulia FITZPATRICK

· Gilles GRAPINET

· Luc REMONT1

The Board of Directors of Worldline welcomes this new corporate governance that fits the current shareholding structure of the Company.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Investor Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

Email: david.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Press Contact

Sandrine van der Ghinst

Email: sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com





••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

About Worldline

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include Pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies.

Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline, as European leader in the payment and transactional services industry is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services.

Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with 2018 revenue of 2.2 billion euros. worldline.com











1Independent Director





Attachment