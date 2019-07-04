Worldline : Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract as at June 30, 2019

Bezons, January 15, 2019

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at June 30, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:



It is reminded that as at December 31, 2018 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:



About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline's core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline's activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with 2018 pro forma revenue of 2.2 billion euros. worldline.com



Contacts

Investors

David Pierre-Kahn

Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Press

Sandrine van der Ghinst

Email: sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Read the news release in a PDF file >