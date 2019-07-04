Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Worldline    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Worldline : Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract as at June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Bezons, January 15, 2019

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at June 30, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

It is reminded that as at December 31, 2018 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline's core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline's activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with 2018 pro forma revenue of 2.2 billion euros. worldline.com

Contacts

Investors
David Pierre-Kahn
Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Press
Sandrine van der Ghinst
Email: sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Read the news release in a PDF file >

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:37:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDLINE
12:38pWORLDLINE : Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract as at June 30,..
PU
07/03WORLDLINE : Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract as at June 30..
GL
06/19WORLDLINE : equensWorldline becomes Eurozone's largest processor of instant paym..
PU
06/13WORLDLINE : and equensWorldline join forces with Nordic Finance Innovation (NFI)
PU
06/12WORLDLINE : e-Payments Challenge celebrates the upcoming launch of cutting-edge ..
PU
06/11WORLDLINE : equensWorldline enables 25 banks to achieve PSD2 compliance
PU
06/10WORLDLINE : and Trapeze deliver a genuine hands-free payment solution for use on..
PU
06/03WORLDLINE : leads the future of payments with Quantum-Resistant Cryptography
PU
05/29YUMI WINS RED DOT IN &LDQUO;RED DOT : Product Design 2019”
PU
05/28WORLDLINE : is UnionPay's largest acquirer in Europe
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 364 M
EBIT 2019 428 M
Net income 2019 197 M
Finance 2019 235 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 56,8x
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,82x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
Capitalization 11 638 M
Chart WORLDLINE
Duration : Period :
Worldline Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDLINE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 56,7  €
Last Close Price 64,0  €
Spread / Highest target 9,38%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. F. D. Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Breton Non-Executive Chairman
Christophe M. W. V. Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Arditti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDLINE51.66%13 128
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES23.47%40 978
ADYEN40.24%22 229
SIMCORP45.31%3 879
HYPOPORT AG61.94%1 699
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC23.73%1 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About