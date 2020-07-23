Worldline : July 23, 2020 - Resilient First half 2020 results (EN) 0 07/23/2020 | 05:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields H1 2020 RESULTS THURSDAY JULY 23, 2020 © Worldline DISCLAIMER This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2020 under the filling number: D.20-0411. Revenue organic growth and Operating Margin before Depreciation and Amortization (OMDA) improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. OMDA is presented as defined in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. 2020 objectives have been considered with exchange rates as of March 31, 2020. All figures are presented in € million with one decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables. 2020 objectives are expressed at constant exchange rates. They rely also on the absence of change in scope and of significant change in accounting standards. These objectives have been built on a comparable basis versus historical financial information, and according to Group's accounting standards. Global Business Lines include Merchant Services (in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Czech republic, France, Germany, India, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, USA), Financial Services (in Belgium, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom), and Mobility & e-Transactional Services (in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, China, France, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, and United Kingdom). Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law. This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any U.S. state, or are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States. 2 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline HIGHLIGHTS FIRST HALF 2020 GILLES GRAPINET Chairman & CEO Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline RESILIENT FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS IMPROVING MOMENTUM IN LINE WITH FULL YEAR TRAJECTORY Satisfying set of financial figures in the COVID-19 context: Results fully in line with the objectives set for the year

with the objectives set for the year Improving momentum in the second part of Q2

in the second part of Q2 Illustrating the first positive impacts of COVID-19 related changes of payment habits Strong commercial activity despite COVID-19 situation: New major outsourcing contract signed with UniCredit

Renewal on time of key payment processing contracts

of key payment processing contracts Reinforced mid-term commercial perspectives Continued execution of the strategy: Strategic benefits of the SIX Payment Services acquisition: signings with tier one retail brands

acquisition: signings with tier one retail brands Further progress towards closing of the Ingenico acquisition

progress towards closing of the Ingenico acquisition Online capabilities reinforced with GoPay acquisition in Eastern Europe

with GoPay acquisition in Eastern Europe Strategic dialogues and monitoring of future opportunities maintained ALL 2020 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED 4 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline SATISFYING SET OF FINANCIAL FIGURES R E V E N U E O M DA F R E E C A S H F L O W € 1,089 m € 246 m € 132 m -5.7% organic 22.6% -170bps 53.6% of OMDA N E T I N C O M E G R O U P N O R M A L I Z E D * N E T S H A R E I N C O M E G R O U P S H A R E € 115 m € 53 m * Adjusted for (Group share): staff reorganization, rationalization, integration & acquisition costs, equity based compensation, and customer relationships & patents amortization 5 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline OUR TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION WITH INGENICO FULLY ON TRACK TO CREATE A NEW LEADING GLOBAL PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER #1 MERCHANT ACQUIRER IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE #1 EUROPEAN PAYMENT PROCESSOR #3 EUROPEAN PROVIDER OF E- & M- PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LEADERSHIP AND SCALE c.1,200 c.1 million c.35 FINANCIAL million INSTITUTIONS MERCHANTS CLIENTS POS c.20,000 c.50 EMPLOYEES COUNTRIES #1 EUROPEAN PSP #4 GLOBAL PLAYER (in revenues) (in revenues) Sources: Based on Company Public Information c.€ 300 bn PURCHASE VOLUME ACQUIRED c. 5.6 bn NUMBER OF ACQUIRING TRANSACTIONS c. 2.5 bn NUMBER OF ONLINE TRANSACTION PROCESSED € 250 m EXPECTED RUN RATE SYNERGIES BY 2024 6 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline FURTHER PROGRESS TOWARDS THE CLOSING OF INGENICO ACQUISITION Tender preparation process Outstanding support (99.6%) of Worldline shareholders for the required issuance of new shares

(99.6%) of Worldline shareholders Draft offer document filed with the AMF on July 8

with the AMF on July 8 All required regulatory clearances pursuant to banking/financial and foreign investment regulations obtained

pursuant to banking/financial and foreign investment regulations EC merger control clearance expected for the second half of September

Social process for the acquisition completed Secured financing Pre-integration activities started in compliance with applicable antitrust rules Imminent opening of the tender offer expected Closing likely to take place end of September or in the first half of October 7 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FIRST HALF 2020 ERIC HEURTAUX CFO, Worldline Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES FIGURES RECONCILIATION H1 2019 Exchange H1 2019* In € million rates effect Revenue 1,152.0 3.5 1,155.5 OMDA 278.5 2.8 281.3 OMDA % 24.2% 24.3% * at constant scope and exchange rates Exchange rate effects correspond mainly to the appreciation of the Swiss Franc partly offset by the depreciation of the Argentinian Peso. 9 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline H1 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW Revenue OMDA OMDA % In € million H1 2020 H1 2019* Change H1 2020 H1 2019* Change H1 2020 H1 2019* Change Merchant Services 483.6 541.9 -10.8% 103.3 122.4 -15.6% 21.4% 22.6% -120 bps Financial Services 442.7 446.0 -0.7% 130.9 145.6 -10.1% 29.6% 32.7% -310 bps Mobility & e-Transactional Services 163.0 167.6 -2.8% 23.0 24.0 -4.2% 14.1% 14.3% -20 bps Corporate costs - 10.9 - 10.7 +2.2% -1.0% -0.9% -10 bps Worldline 1,089.2 1,155.5 -5.7% 246.3 281.3 -12.5% 22.6% 24.3% -170 bps at constant scope and exchange rates

Organic decline limited to -5.7% , with improving momentum at the end of Q2 and fully in line with FY guidance underlying scenario As anticipated, resilience of Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services with slightly decreasing / quasi-stable revenue Impact on Group's profitability partly mitigated by strong actions taken to adapt the cost base, while 50%+ of the cost contingency plan is expected to benefit H2 2020

10 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline MERCHANT SERVICES In € million H1 2020 H1 2019* Change Revenue 483.6 541.9 -10.8% OMDA 103.3 122.4 OMDA % 21.4% 22.6% -120 bps * at constant scope and exchange rates REVENUE: -10.8% After a good start of the year, strong decrease in Commercial Acquiring due to lock-down of non-essential retail and 3-month confinement

due to lock-down of non-essential retail and 3-month confinement Most recent trends to be noted in this very particular context:

Fast recovery of domestic payment transactions volumes in Worldline's main markets during June, reaching pre-Covid levels or above Very good online payments activity, save for tourism/travel and hospitality Credit card volumes and added-value services such as DCC remaining low albeit recovering slowly and steadily

Resilience in payment terminal business with higher demand for portable units and new products OMDA: -120 bps COVID-19 impact mitigated through: Specific and operational cost control actions

Incremental synergies from SIX Payment Services

Transversal productivity improvement actions 11 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline FINANCIAL SERVICES In € million H1 2020 H1 2019* Change Revenue 442.7 446.0 -0.7% OMDA 130.9 145.6 OMDA % 29.6% 32.7% -310 bps * at constant scope and exchange rates STABLE REVENUE Resilience to the extraordinary COVID-19 context thanks to recurring payment flows, newly signed large outsourcing contracts, and ongoing projects with banks and financial institutions Account Payments quasi not affected by COVID-19 (solid double-digit growth), fueled by:

quasi not affected by COVID-19 (solid double-digit growth), fueled by: Higher account-based payment transactions (+6%) Ramp-up of large contracts

Digital Services grew double-digit thanks to increase in strong authentication transactions in e-commerce and higher volumes on Worldline's e-brokerage platform

grew double-digit thanks to increase in strong authentication transactions in e-commerce and higher volumes on Worldline's e-brokerage platform High single-digit revenue decrease in card-based payments with lower transaction volumes, less cash withdrawal, and less projects OMDA: -310 bps Most impacted Business Line due to the highest proportion of fixed costs and significant investments for the ramp-up phase of large contracts

ramp-up phase of large contracts Strong measures on cost base and workforce management mitigating these effects 12 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline MOBILITY & E-TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES In € million H1 2020 H1 2019* Change Revenue 163.0 167.6 -2.8% OMDA 23.0 24.0 OMDA % 14.1% 14.3% -20 bps * at constant scope and exchange rates REVENUE SLIGHTLY DOWN OMDA: -20 bps Revenue slightly down with contrasted evolution between each of the 3 Stable profitability despite negative business divisions: trends in e-Ticketing thanks to:  e-Consumer& Mobility resilient notably thanks to WL Contact  COVID-19 cost contingency plan platform addressing fixed and variable costs  Overall stable activity with government in Trusted Digitization  Portfolio concentration on core scalable  Double-digit decline in e-Ticketing due to the quasi complete stop offers of public transport networks and associated ticketing volumes in the  Productivity improvements reached UK and LATAM through tighter workforce management 13 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline INCOME STATEMENT In € million OMDA Operating margin Staff reorganization Rationalization and associated costs Integration and acquisition costs Equity based compensation & associated costs Customer relationships and patents amortization Other items Operating income Net financial income/(expenses) Tax charge Non-controlling interests and associates Net income Group share Normalized net income Group share H1 2020 H1 2019 246.3 278.5 165.3 196.9 -1.5 -1.3 -0.4 -1.9 -31.9 -17.3 -12.2 -9.3 -36.6 -37.0 -0.8 -4.3 81.8 125.8 -12.5 82.9 -16.4-49.5 -17.7 141.5 120.2 C O M M E N T S • Integration & acquisition costs: correspond mainly to SPS post-acquisition and integration costs, and costs for the planned Ingenico acquisition • Customer relationships & patents: mainly linked to the acquisition of SPS • H1 2019 net financial income included two non recurring items: fair value adjustment of a contingent consideration to SIX Group for € 70 million and of Visa Preferred shares for € 17 million • H1 2020 net financial expenses include interests on bonds issued in 2019 for € 6 million • Effective Tax rate stable at 23.6% • In H1 2019, non-controlling interests consisted in the 36.4% minority shareholding in equensWorldline Normalized net Income is adjusted for (Group share): staff reorganization, rationalization, integration & acquisition costs, equity based compensation, and customer relationships & patents amortization 14 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline CASH FLOW STATEMENT In € million H1 2020 H1 2019 OMDA 246.3 278.5 Capital expenditures -64.8 -46.9 Lease expenditures (Lease under IFRS16) -19.5 -18.5 Change in working capital requirement 27.5 -30.4 Cash from operation 189.4 182.7 Taxes paid -14.1 -19.6 Net cost of financial debt paid -2.0 -0.6 Reorganization, rationalization & associated costs in other operating income -2.6 -4.4 Integration and acquisition costs -22.9 -17.6 Net Long term financial investments -2.1 11.0 Other changes* -14.0 -6.1 Free cash flow 131.7 145.5 Net material acquisitions 49.3 -21.0 Contingent liability at fair value 0.0 70.0 Capital increase 3.3 8.0 Share buy-back -3.1 0.0 Dividends paid 0.0 0.7 Change in net cash/(debt) 181.1 203.2 Opening net cash/(debt) -641.3 -35.0 Foreign exchange rate fluctuation on net cash/(debt) -8.9 0.4 Excl. Of former Finance lease (Post IFRS 16 effect) 0.0 3.2 Closing net cash/(debt) -469.1 171.7 C O M M E N T S Capex at 5.9% of sales within the 5% to 6% expected recurring range

within the 5% to 6% expected recurring range Normalization of Working Capital requirement in June 2020 following a high level end of December 2019

following a high level end of December 2019 Integration and acquisition costs

are mainly related to the SPS acquisition

are mainly related to the SPS acquisition Net material acquisitions include a price adjustment linked to the SPS acquisitions for € 50 million include other operating income and expense with cash impact (excluding reorganization, rationalization and associated costs, integration costs and acquisition costs), and other financial items with cash impact, net long term financial investments excluding acquisitions and disposals 15 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET June 30, December In € million 2020 31, 2021 Goodwill 3,124.5 3,114.5 Intangible assets 1,023.7 1,047.1 Tangible assets 143.4 143.9 Right-of-use 207.9 202.1 Non-current financial assets 91.9 102.1 Deferred tax assets 33.3 26.5 Total non-current assets 4,624.8 4,636.2 Assets linked to intermediation activities 921.6 1,053.4 Cash and cash equivalents 1,692.4 500.5 Total other current assets 587.0 685.8 TOTAL ASSETS 7,825.7 6,875.9 Total shareholder's equity 3,278.8 3,221.1 Provisions for pensions and similar benefits 169.1 159.9 Non-current provisions 25.6 37.8 Borrowings 2,051.4 1,054.2 Deferred tax liabilities 209.2 206.5 Non-current lease liabilities 173.3 169.4 Total non-current liabilities 2,628.6 1,627.7 Liabilities linked to intermediation activities 921.6 1,053.4 Total other current liabilities 996.7 973.7 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,825.7 6,875.9 C O M M E N T S Borrowings include: Bonds (€ 500 million) and convertible bonds (OCEANEs: € 600 million) issued in 2019 for the acquisition of the minority interests in equensWorldline

A € 1 billion bond issued for the pre- financing of the planned Ingenico acquisition in June 2020, (associated proceeds booked in cash and cash equivalent ) 16 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline FINANCIAL UPDATE ON INGENICO ACQUISITION Transaction supported by the BBB (stable) investment grade rating confirmed by S&P

confirmed by S&P Financed by:

A bridge financing signed by a pool of 8 banks for an amount up to € 1.6 billion , available for a

FINANCING duration of up to 2 years • The issuance on June 23rd of fixed rate senior unsecured notes for a total value of € 1 billion, in 2 tranches: o A € 500 million tranche maturing in 3 years with a 0.500% coupon and a 0.528% yield o A € 500 million tranche maturing in 7 years with a 0.875% coupon and a 0.980% yield TRANSACTION COSTS Transaction costs estimated at circa € 50 million

Very reasonable as a percentage of the total transaction value Limited thanks to good cooperation between teams and timely management of the tender process

17 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline ALL 2020 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED CURRENT MARKET TRENDS IN LINE WITH FY BASE SCENARIO Based on the hypothesis outlined during the Q1 2020 revenue publication, the Group confirms that 2020 financial performance is expected broadly in line with 2019 as described below: 2020 ORGANIC REVENUE Flat to low single digit decrease GROWTH OMDA Around 25%, circa the same percentage than 2019 FREE CASH Circa same cash conversion percentage than 2019* FLOW 2019 (Reminder) 2,382m

25.3%

47.8% * excluding Ingenico transaction costs 18 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline COMMERCIAL OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE FIRST HALF 2020 MARC-HENRI DESPORTES Deputy CEO Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline OVERALL BUSINESS MOMENTUM TRENDS IN THE POST COVID-19 WORLD Transactions Contactless E-commerce In this context, Worldline teams levels evolving shift: significantly up clients attention to succeeded in steadily Sustainable in most verticals efficient digital limiting costs while upwards positive with new merchants payment solutions maintaining since crisis peak consequences of converting to e- was maintained services, launching with domestic debit COVID Commerce resulting in a sustained new sales campaigns to rising again vs. sales activity support new needs 2019 Pursuit of Worldline's integration and transformation roadmap during the COVID-19 crisis 20 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline UPDATE ON TRANSACTION VOLUMES ACCOUNT PAYMENTS ACS, TRUSTED AUTH, WALLET TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF ISSUING TRANSACTIONS Q1 2020* +8% +40% +8% Q2 2020* +5% +44% -8% Of which June 2020* +9% +50% +3% Of which: COMMERCIAL ACQUIRING TRANSACTIONS +8%-3% Debit card +9% +5% • Credit card -14% * Compared with the same period last year 21 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline SUCCESSFUL Q2 COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY  Framework agreement  Worldline to provide commercial acquiring and value-added services for a large number of brands in several European countries A designer brand  Secured remote order and payment system Stores located in seven European countries. Launch of "Soft POS" in India

New solution enabling smartphone to be used as POS devices

This new offer addresses the increasing need of small businesses, especially in the COVID-19 context, for an easy to implement card payment solution

COVID-19 context, for an easy to implement card payment solution Renewal of Volksbank's iDEAL contract with PSD2 TPP service extension, enabling the bank to offer Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS) to its customers

Another commercial success for "WL Contact" platform

Secured real-time customer interactions solution Sales activity for large customer engagement keeping its pace 22 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline MAJOR BUSINESS AND TECH TRENDS REINFORCED DURING THE CRISIS CLEAR ACCELERATION OF THE MARKET NEEDS IN TERMS OF Contactless & Cashless by default E-commerce Digital, the new normal! Unattended services Business resilience Open payment booming Data explosion More than ever, enhanced trust and data security WORLDLINE PROACTIVITY BASED ON READY-TO-USE & INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS Pay by Link

WL Order Picking

Scan & Pay

WL One Commerce Hub

Unattended and mobile terminals

WL Digital Banking (Trusted Interactions, Chatbot)

Trusted Authentication

WL Industrial IoT

WL Tap2Use

WL eSignature 23 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline WL white paper "The world after COVID-19" COVID-19 COST CONTINGENCY PLAN AND 2020 MARGIN TRAJECTORY Materialization of temporary actions as per plan Project reprioritization

Subco reduction

Restricted hours and holidays concentration

Supplier renegotiations

Logistics, travels, other discretionary spent Monitoring of business related variable costs Including management's variable pay Significant part of the plan to impact positively H2 Pay rise postponement

Hiring freeze

Holidays 24 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline INGENICO PRE-INTEGRATION PROCESS IMPLEMENTATION OF THE DAY-1READINESS APPROACH INGENICO PRE-INTEGRATION WORK PROGRESSED IN A VERY GOOD COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT 33 streams launched with exploratory "Know each other" phases performed. 1st draft of Day1 organization produced and dedicated social approval process engaged Re-design of Merchant Services Global Business Line organizational blueprint All streams are now refining their detailed synergies implementation plans High level of complementarities (market positions, technical platforms, skills & expertise) confirmed and leading to exciting growth potential perspectives: Strong online positioning with Ingenico gateways and Worldline e-acquiringknow-how

e-acquiringknow-how Market presence in in the DACH region where transition to e-payments is boosted by COVID-19

e-payments is boosted by COVID-19 Global expansion supported by Ingenico's global presences 25 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline CONCLUSION FIRST HALF 2020 GILLES GRAPINET Chairman & CEO Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline KEY TAKEWAYS Materialization as anticipated of the progressive business recovery since de-confinement: Confirmed trajectory for the full year 2020 "Post-COVID-19 world" expected to bring new business opportunities: Cashless transition acceleration

Favorable environment for bank's payment outsourcing and/or divestment Worldline & Ingenico: a much stronger group in a post-COVID-19 world, with European leadership and global ambition BETTER POSITIONED THAN EVER TO PLAY A CENTRAL ROLE IN THE NEXT WAVE OF PAYMENT INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION 27 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline Q&A FIRST HALF 2020 Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline THANK YOU FOR MORE INFORMATION,

PLEASE CONTACT:

David Pierre-Kahn Head of Investor Relations T +33 1 34 34 90 66 | M +33 6 28 51 45 96 david.pierre-kahn@Worldline.com © Worldline Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Worldline SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:00:11 UTC 0 Latest news on WORLDLINE 05:31a WORLDLINE : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report PU 05:01a WORLDLINE : July 23, 2020 - Resilient First half 2020 results (EN) PU 04:44a WORLDLINE : launches an offering of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exc.. AQ 02:56a WORLDLINE : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report available PU 02:45a WORLDLINE : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report available AQ 01:16a WORLDLINE : Resilient First half 2020 results PU 01:00a WORLDLINE : Resilient First half 2020 results GL 07/20 WORLDLINE : half-yearly earnings release 07/16 WORLDLINE : Barclays gives a Buy rating MD 07/13 WORLDLINE : Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract as of June 30t.. GL