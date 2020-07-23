Worldline : July 23, 2020 - Resilient First half 2020 results (EN)

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2020 under the filling number: D.20-0411.
Revenue organic growth and Operating Margin before Depreciation and Amortization (OMDA) improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. OMDA is presented as defined in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. 2020 objectives have been considered with exchange rates as of March 31, 2020. All figures are presented in € million with one decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables.
2020 objectives are expressed at constant exchange rates. They rely also on the absence of change in scope and of significant change in accounting standards. These objectives have been built on a comparable basis versus historical financial information, and according to Group's accounting standards.
Global Business Lines include Merchant Services (in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Czech republic, France, Germany, India, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, USA), Financial Services (in Belgium, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom), and Mobility & e-Transactional Services (in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, China, France, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, and United Kingdom).
Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.
This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any U.S. state, or are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.
Rationalization and associated costs Integration and acquisition costs
Equity based compensation & associated costs Customer relationships and patents amortization Other items
Operating income
Net financial income/(expenses) Tax charge
Non-controlling interests and associates
Net income Group share
Normalized net income Group share
H1 2020
H1 2019
246.3 278.5
165.3 196.9
-1.5
-1.3
-0.4
-1.9
-31.9
-17.3
-12.2
-9.3
-36.6
-37.0
-0.8
-4.3
81.8 125.8
-12.5 82.9
-16.4-49.5
-17.7
141.5
120.2
C O M M E N T S
• Integration & acquisition costs:
correspond mainly to SPS post-acquisition
and integration costs, and costs for the
planned Ingenico acquisition
• Customer relationships & patents:
mainly linked to the acquisition of SPS
• H1 2019 net financial income included
two non recurring items: fair value
adjustment of a contingent consideration to
SIX Group for € 70 million and of Visa
Preferred shares for € 17 million
• H1 2020 net financial expenses include
interests on bonds issued in 2019 for € 6
million
• Effective Tax rate stable at 23.6%
•In H1 2019, non-controlling interests
consisted in the 36.4% minority
shareholding in equensWorldline
Normalized net Income is adjusted for (Group share): staff reorganization, rationalization, integration & acquisition costs, equity based compensation, and customer relationships & patents amortization
Reorganization, rationalization & associated costs in other operating income
-2.6
-4.4
Integration and acquisition costs
-22.9
-17.6
Net Long term financial investments
-2.1
11.0
Other changes*
-14.0
-6.1
Free cash flow
131.7
145.5
Net material acquisitions
49.3
-21.0
Contingent liability at fair value
0.0
70.0
Capital increase
3.3
8.0
Share buy-back
-3.1
0.0
Dividends paid
0.0
0.7
Change in net cash/(debt)
181.1
203.2
Opening net cash/(debt)
-641.3
-35.0
Foreign exchange rate fluctuation on net cash/(debt)
-8.9
0.4
Excl. Of former Finance lease (Post IFRS 16 effect)
0.0
3.2
Closing net cash/(debt)
-469.1
171.7
C O M M E N T S
Capex at 5.9% of sales within the 5% to 6% expected recurring range
Normalization ofWorking Capital requirement in June 2020 following a high level end of December 2019
Integration and acquisition costs
are mainly related to the SPS acquisition
Net material acquisitions include a price adjustment linked to the SPS acquisitions for € 50 million
include other operating income and expense with cash impact (excluding reorganization, rationalization and associated costs, integration costs and acquisition costs), and other financial items with cash impact, net long term financial investments excluding acquisitions and disposals