WORLDLINE    WLN   FR0011981968

WORLDLINE

(WLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Worldline : July 23, 2020 - Resilient First half 2020 results (EN)

07/23/2020 | 05:01am EDT

H1 2020

RESULTS

THURSDAY JULY 23, 2020

© Worldline

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2020 under the filling number: D.20-0411.

Revenue organic growth and Operating Margin before Depreciation and Amortization (OMDA) improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. OMDA is presented as defined in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. 2020 objectives have been considered with exchange rates as of March 31, 2020. All figures are presented in € million with one decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables.

2020 objectives are expressed at constant exchange rates. They rely also on the absence of change in scope and of significant change in accounting standards. These objectives have been built on a comparable basis versus historical financial information, and according to Group's accounting standards.

Global Business Lines include Merchant Services (in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Czech republic, France, Germany, India, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, USA), Financial Services (in Belgium, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom), and Mobility & e-Transactional Services (in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, China, France, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, and United Kingdom).

Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any U.S. state, or are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.

2 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF 2020

GILLES GRAPINET

Chairman & CEO

Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

RESILIENT FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS

IMPROVING MOMENTUM IN LINE WITH FULL YEAR TRAJECTORY

Satisfying set of financial figures in the COVID-19 context:

  • Results fully in line with the objectives set for the year
  • Improving momentum in the second part of Q2
  • Illustrating the first positive impacts of COVID-19 related changes of payment habits

Strong commercial activity despite COVID-19 situation:

  • New major outsourcing contract signed with UniCredit
  • Renewal on time of key payment processing contracts
  • Reinforced mid-term commercial perspectives

Continued execution of the strategy:

  • Strategic benefits of the SIX Payment Services acquisition: signings with tier one retail brands
  • Further progress towards closing of the Ingenico acquisition
  • Online capabilities reinforced with GoPay acquisition in Eastern Europe
  • Strategic dialogues and monitoring of future opportunities maintained

ALL 2020 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

4 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

SATISFYING SET OF FINANCIAL FIGURES

R E V E N U E

O M DA

F R E E C A S H F L O W

1,089 m

246 m

132 m

-5.7% organic

22.6% -170bps

53.6% of OMDA

N E T I N C O M E G R O U P

N O R M A L I Z E D * N E T

S H A R E

I N C O M E G R O U P S H A R E

115 m

53 m

* Adjusted for (Group share): staff reorganization, rationalization, integration & acquisition costs, equity based compensation, and customer relationships & patents amortization

5 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

OUR TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION WITH INGENICO

FULLY ON TRACK TO CREATE A NEW LEADING GLOBAL PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER

#1

MERCHANT

ACQUIRER

IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE

#1

EUROPEAN

PAYMENT

PROCESSOR

#3

EUROPEAN PROVIDER OF E- & M- PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

LEADERSHIP AND SCALE

c.1,200

c.1 million

c.35

FINANCIAL

million

INSTITUTIONS

MERCHANTS

CLIENTS

POS

c.20,000

c.50

EMPLOYEES

COUNTRIES

#1 EUROPEAN PSP

#4 GLOBAL PLAYER

(in revenues)

(in revenues)

Sources: Based on Company Public Information

c.€ 300 bn

PURCHASE VOLUME ACQUIRED

c. 5.6 bn

NUMBER OF

ACQUIRING TRANSACTIONS

c. 2.5 bn

NUMBER OF ONLINE TRANSACTION PROCESSED

€ 250 m EXPECTED RUN RATE SYNERGIES BY 2024

6 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

FURTHER PROGRESS

TOWARDS THE CLOSING OF INGENICO ACQUISITION

Tender preparation process

  • Outstanding support (99.6%) of Worldline shareholders for the required issuance of new shares
  • Draft offer document filed with the AMF on July 8
  • All required regulatory clearances pursuant to banking/financial and foreign investment regulations obtained
  • EC merger control clearance expected for the second half of September
  • Social process for the acquisition completed

Secured financing

Pre-integration activities started in compliance with applicable antitrust rules

Imminent opening of the tender offer expected

Closing likely to take place end of September or in the first half of October

7 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

FIRST HALF 2020

ERIC HEURTAUX

CFO, Worldline

Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES FIGURES RECONCILIATION

H1 2019

Exchange

H1 2019*

In € million

rates effect

Revenue

1,152.0

3.5

1,155.5

OMDA

278.5

2.8

281.3

OMDA %

24.2%

24.3%

* at constant scope and exchange rates

Exchange rate effects correspond mainly to the appreciation of the Swiss Franc partly offset by the depreciation of the Argentinian Peso.

9 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

H1 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Revenue

OMDA

OMDA %

In € million

H1 2020

H1 2019*

Change

H1 2020

H1 2019*

Change

H1 2020

H1 2019*

Change

Merchant Services

483.6

541.9

-10.8%

103.3

122.4

-15.6%

21.4%

22.6%

-120 bps

Financial Services

442.7

446.0

-0.7%

130.9

145.6

-10.1%

29.6%

32.7%

-310 bps

Mobility & e-Transactional Services

163.0

167.6

-2.8%

23.0

24.0

-4.2%

14.1%

14.3%

-20 bps

Corporate costs

-

10.9

-

10.7

+2.2%

-1.0%

-0.9%

-10 bps

Worldline

1,089.2

1,155.5

-5.7%

246.3

281.3

-12.5%

22.6%

24.3%

-170 bps

  • at constant scope and exchange rates
    • Organic decline limited to -5.7%, with improving momentum at the end of Q2 and fully in line with FY guidance underlying scenario
    • As anticipated, resilience of Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services with slightly decreasing / quasi-stablerevenue
    • Impact on Group's profitability partly mitigated by strong actions taken to adapt the cost base, while 50%+ of the cost contingency plan is expected to benefit H2 2020

10 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

MERCHANT SERVICES

In € million

H1 2020

H1 2019*

Change

Revenue

483.6

541.9

-10.8%

OMDA

103.3

122.4

OMDA %

21.4%

22.6%

-120 bps

* at constant scope and exchange rates

REVENUE: -10.8%

  • After a good start of the year, strong decrease in Commercial Acquiring due to lock-down of non-essential retail and 3-month confinement
  • Most recent trends to be noted in this very particular context:
    • Fast recovery of domestic payment transactions volumes in Worldline's main markets during June, reaching pre-Covid levels or above
    • Very good online payments activity, save for tourism/travel and hospitality
    • Credit card volumes and added-value services such as DCC remaining low albeit recovering slowly and steadily
  • Resilience in payment terminal business with higher demand for portable units and new products

OMDA: -120 bps

COVID-19 impact mitigated through:

  • Specific and operational cost control actions
  • Incremental synergies from SIX Payment Services
  • Transversal productivity improvement actions

11 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

FINANCIAL SERVICES

In € million

H1 2020

H1 2019*

Change

Revenue

442.7

446.0

-0.7%

OMDA

130.9

145.6

OMDA %

29.6%

32.7%

-310 bps

* at constant scope and exchange rates

STABLE REVENUE

Resilience to the extraordinary COVID-19 context thanks to recurring payment flows, newly signed large outsourcing contracts, and ongoing projects with banks and financial institutions

  • Account Payments quasi not affected by COVID-19 (solid double-digit growth), fueled by:
    • Higher account-based payment transactions (+6%)
    • Ramp-upof large contracts
  • Digital Services grew double-digit thanks to increase in strong authentication transactions in e-commerce and higher volumes on Worldline's e-brokerage platform
  • High single-digit revenue decrease in card-basedpayments with lower transaction volumes, less cash withdrawal, and less projects

OMDA: -310 bps

  • Most impacted Business Line due to the highest proportion of fixed costs and significant investments for the ramp-up phase of large contracts
  • Strong measures on cost base and workforce management mitigating these effects

12 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

MOBILITY & E-TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES

In € million

H1 2020

H1 2019*

Change

Revenue

163.0

167.6

-2.8%

OMDA

23.0

24.0

OMDA %

14.1%

14.3%

-20 bps

* at constant scope and exchange rates

REVENUE SLIGHTLY DOWN

OMDA: -20 bps

Revenue slightly down with contrasted evolution between each of the 3

Stable profitability despite negative business

divisions:

trends in e-Ticketing thanks to:

e-Consumer& Mobility resilient notably thanks to WL Contact

COVID-19 cost contingency plan

platform

addressing fixed and variable costs

Overall stable activity with government in Trusted Digitization

Portfolio concentration on core scalable

Double-digit decline in e-Ticketing due to the quasi complete stop

offers

of public transport networks and associated ticketing volumes in the

Productivity improvements reached

UK and LATAM

through tighter workforce management

13 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

INCOME STATEMENT

In € million

OMDA

Operating margin

Staff reorganization

Rationalization and associated costs Integration and acquisition costs

Equity based compensation & associated costs Customer relationships and patents amortization Other items

Operating income

Net financial income/(expenses) Tax charge

Non-controlling interests and associates

Net income Group share

Normalized net income Group share

H1 2020

H1 2019

246.3 278.5

165.3 196.9

-1.5

-1.3

-0.4

-1.9

-31.9

-17.3

-12.2

-9.3

-36.6

-37.0

-0.8

-4.3

81.8 125.8

-12.5 82.9

-16.4-49.5

  1. -17.7
  1. 141.5
  1. 120.2

C O M M E N T S

Integration & acquisition costs:

correspond mainly to SPS post-acquisition

and integration costs, and costs for the

planned Ingenico acquisition

Customer relationships & patents:

mainly linked to the acquisition of SPS

H1 2019 net financial income included

two non recurring items: fair value

adjustment of a contingent consideration to

SIX Group for € 70 million and of Visa

Preferred shares for € 17 million

H1 2020 net financial expenses include

interests on bonds issued in 2019 for € 6

million

Effective Tax rate stable at 23.6%

In H1 2019, non-controlling interests

consisted in the 36.4% minority

shareholding in equensWorldline

  • Normalized net Income is adjusted for (Group share): staff reorganization, rationalization, integration & acquisition costs, equity based compensation, and customer relationships & patents amortization

14 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In € million

H1 2020

H1 2019

OMDA

246.3

278.5

Capital expenditures

-64.8

-46.9

Lease expenditures (Lease under IFRS16)

-19.5

-18.5

Change in working capital requirement

27.5

-30.4

Cash from operation

189.4

182.7

Taxes paid

-14.1

-19.6

Net cost of financial debt paid

-2.0

-0.6

Reorganization, rationalization & associated costs in other operating income

-2.6

-4.4

Integration and acquisition costs

-22.9

-17.6

Net Long term financial investments

-2.1

11.0

Other changes*

-14.0

-6.1

Free cash flow

131.7

145.5

Net material acquisitions

49.3

-21.0

Contingent liability at fair value

0.0

70.0

Capital increase

3.3

8.0

Share buy-back

-3.1

0.0

Dividends paid

0.0

0.7

Change in net cash/(debt)

181.1

203.2

Opening net cash/(debt)

-641.3

-35.0

Foreign exchange rate fluctuation on net cash/(debt)

-8.9

0.4

Excl. Of former Finance lease (Post IFRS 16 effect)

0.0

3.2

Closing net cash/(debt)

-469.1

171.7

C O M M E N T S

  • Capex at 5.9% of sales within the 5% to 6% expected recurring range
  • Normalization of Working Capital requirement in June 2020 following a high level end of December 2019
  • Integration and acquisition costs
    are mainly related to the SPS acquisition
  • Net material acquisitions include a price adjustment linked to the SPS acquisitions for € 50 million
  • include other operating income and expense with cash impact (excluding reorganization, rationalization and associated costs, integration costs and acquisition costs), and other financial items with cash impact, net long term financial investments excluding acquisitions and disposals

15 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET

June 30,

December

In € million

2020

31, 2021

Goodwill

3,124.5

3,114.5

Intangible assets

1,023.7

1,047.1

Tangible assets

143.4

143.9

Right-of-use

207.9

202.1

Non-current financial assets

91.9

102.1

Deferred tax assets

33.3

26.5

Total non-current assets

4,624.8

4,636.2

Assets linked to intermediation activities

921.6

1,053.4

Cash and cash equivalents

1,692.4

500.5

Total other current assets

587.0

685.8

TOTAL ASSETS

7,825.7

6,875.9

Total shareholder's equity

3,278.8

3,221.1

Provisions for pensions and similar benefits

169.1

159.9

Non-current provisions

25.6

37.8

Borrowings

2,051.4

1,054.2

Deferred tax liabilities

209.2

206.5

Non-current lease liabilities

173.3

169.4

Total non-current liabilities

2,628.6

1,627.7

Liabilities linked to intermediation activities

921.6

1,053.4

Total other current liabilities

996.7

973.7

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,825.7

6,875.9

C O M M E N T S

Borrowings include:

  • Bonds (€ 500 million) and convertible bonds (OCEANEs: € 600 million) issued in 2019 for the acquisition of the minority interests in equensWorldline
  • A € 1 billion bond issued for the pre- financing of the planned Ingenico acquisition in June 2020, (associated proceeds booked in cash and cash equivalent)

16 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

FINANCIAL UPDATE ON INGENICO ACQUISITION

  • Transaction supported by the BBB (stable) investment grade rating confirmed by S&P
  • Financed by:
    • A bridge financing signed by a pool of 8 banks for an amount up to € 1.6 billion, available for a

FINANCING

duration of up to 2 years

The issuance on June 23rd of fixed rate senior unsecured notes for a total value of € 1 billion,

in 2 tranches:

o A € 500 million tranche maturing in 3 years with a 0.500% coupon and a 0.528% yield

o A € 500 million tranche maturing in 7 years with a 0.875% coupon and a 0.980% yield

TRANSACTION

COSTS

  • Transaction costs estimated at circa € 50 million
    • Very reasonable as a percentage of the total transaction value
    • Limited thanks to good cooperation between teams and timely management of the tender process

17 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

ALL 2020 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

CURRENT MARKET TRENDS IN LINE WITH FY BASE SCENARIO

Based on the hypothesis outlined during the Q1 2020 revenue publication, the Group confirms that 2020 financial performance is expected broadly in line with 2019 as described below:

2020

ORGANIC

REVENUE Flat to low single digit decrease

GROWTH

OMDA

Around 25%, circa the same percentage than 2019

FREE

CASH

Circa same cash conversion percentage than 2019*

FLOW

2019 (Reminder)

  • 2,382m
    25.3%
    47.8%

* excluding Ingenico transaction costs

18 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

COMMERCIAL

  • OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE FIRST HALF 2020

MARC-HENRI DESPORTES

Deputy CEO

Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

OVERALL BUSINESS MOMENTUM

TRENDS IN THE POST COVID-19 WORLD

Transactions

Contactless

E-commerce

In this context,

Worldline teams

levels evolving

shift:

significantly up

clients attention to

succeeded in

steadily

Sustainable

in most verticals

efficient digital

limiting costs while

upwards

positive

with new merchants

payment solutions

maintaining

since crisis peak

consequences of

converting to e-

was maintained

services, launching

with domestic debit

COVID

Commerce

resulting in a sustained

new sales campaigns to

rising again vs.

sales activity

support new needs

2019

Pursuit of Worldline's integration and transformation roadmap during the COVID-19 crisis

20 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

UPDATE ON TRANSACTION VOLUMES

ACCOUNT PAYMENTS

ACS, TRUSTED AUTH, WALLET TRANSACTIONS

NUMBER OF ISSUING

TRANSACTIONS

Q1 2020*

+8%

+40%

+8%

Q2 2020*

+5%

+44%

-8%

Of which

June 2020*

+9%

+50%

+3%

Of which:

COMMERCIAL ACQUIRING TRANSACTIONS

+8%-3%

  • Debit card +9%

+5%

• Credit card -14%

* Compared with the same period last year

21 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

SUCCESSFUL Q2 COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY

Framework agreement

Worldline to provide commercial acquiring and value-added services for a large number of brands in

several European countries

A designer brand

Secured remote order and payment system

Stores located in seven European countries.

  • Launch of "Soft POS" in India
  • New solution enabling smartphone to be used as POS devices
  • This new offer addresses the increasing need of small businesses, especially in the COVID-19 context, for an easy to implement card payment solution
  • Renewal of Volksbank's iDEAL contract with PSD2 TPP service extension, enabling the bank to offer Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS) to its customers
  • Another commercial success for "WL Contact" platform
  • Secured real-time customer interactions solution

Sales activity for large customer engagement keeping its pace

22 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

MAJOR BUSINESS AND TECH TRENDS REINFORCED DURING THE CRISIS

CLEAR ACCELERATION

OF THE MARKET NEEDS IN TERMS OF

Contactless & Cashless by default

E-commerce

Digital, the new normal!

Unattended services

Business resilience

Open payment booming

Data explosion

More than ever, enhanced trust and data security

WORLDLINE PROACTIVITY BASED ON READY-TO-USE & INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

  • Pay by Link
  • WL Order Picking
  • Scan & Pay
  • WL One Commerce Hub
  • Unattended and mobile terminals
  • WL Digital Banking (Trusted Interactions, Chatbot)
  • Trusted Authentication
  • WL Industrial IoT
  • WL Tap2Use
  • WL eSignature

23 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

WL white paper "The world after COVID-19"

COVID-19 COST CONTINGENCY PLAN

AND 2020 MARGIN TRAJECTORY

Materialization of temporary actions as per plan

  • Project reprioritization
  • Subco reduction
  • Restricted hours and holidays concentration
  • Supplier renegotiations
  • Logistics, travels, other discretionary spent

Monitoring of business related variable costs

Including management's variable pay

Significant part of the plan to impact positively H2

  • Pay rise postponement
  • Hiring freeze
  • Holidays

24 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

INGENICO PRE-INTEGRATION PROCESS

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE DAY-1READINESS APPROACH

INGENICO PRE-INTEGRATION WORK PROGRESSED

IN A VERY GOOD COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT

33 streams launched with exploratory "Know each other" phases performed.

1st draft of Day1 organization produced and dedicated social approval process engaged

  • Re-designof Merchant Services Global Business Line organizational blueprint

All streams are now refining their detailed synergies implementation plans

High level of complementarities (market positions, technical platforms, skills & expertise) confirmed and leading to exciting growth potential perspectives:

  • Strong online positioning with Ingenico gateways and Worldline e-acquiringknow-how
  • Market presence in in the DACH region where transition to e-payments is boosted by COVID-19
  • Global expansion supported by Ingenico's global presences

25 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

CONCLUSION

FIRST HALF 2020

GILLES GRAPINET

Chairman & CEO

Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

KEY TAKEWAYS

Materialization as anticipated of the progressive business recovery since de-confinement:

  • Confirmed trajectory for the full year 2020

"Post-COVID-19 world" expected to bring new business opportunities:

  • Cashless transition acceleration
  • Favorable environment for bank's payment outsourcing and/or divestment

Worldline & Ingenico: a much stronger group in a post-COVID-19 world, with European leadership and global ambition

BETTER POSITIONED THAN EVER TO PLAY A CENTRAL ROLE IN THE NEXT WAVE OF PAYMENT INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION

27 | Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

Q&A

FIRST HALF 2020

Thursday July 23, 2020 | Worldline H1 2020 results | © Worldline

THANK YOU

  • FOR MORE INFORMATION,
    • PLEASE CONTACT:

David Pierre-Kahn

Head of Investor Relations

T +33 1 34 34 90 66 | M +33 6 28 51 45 96

david.pierre-kahn@Worldline.com

© Worldline

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:00:11 UTC
