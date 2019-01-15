Log in
WORLDLINE (WLN)
Worldline SA: Half-year report on Worldline SA's liquidity contract as at December 31, 2018

01/15/2019 | 04:05am EST

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract
as at December 31, 2018

Bezons, January 15, 2019

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

·0 share
·5,172,510.00 €

It is reminded that as at June 30, 2018 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account :

·0 share
·€ 5,152,661.00


About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include pan-European and domestic commercial acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-ticketing and for local and central public agencies.

Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services.

Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of circa 2.3 billion euros on a yearly basis. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com


Contacts

Worldline Investors Contact
David Pierre-Kahn
Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Worldline Press Contact
Sandrine van der Ghinst
Email: sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Attachment

