Worldline : YUMI brings 360° digital revolution to the payment world

Flexible, modular, portable and fully touchscreen, the YUMI is a game-changing payment device for OmniCommerce retailers and their customers

Brussels, 13 January 2018 - Worldline, the European market leader in payment and transactional services, has today launched YUMI, a payment device that marks a turning point for customer-merchant interactions. The innovation brings together physical and online commerce and is customizable to the retailer's brand. Thanks to its ability to rotate 360° the user-friendly device always faces customers, providing an intuitively designed omnichannel point of interaction. The high-end multifunctional device has a sleek, modern design and takes the customer experience to a whole new level.

Worldline's latest payment innovation YUMI is designed to drive customer satisfaction and brand loyalty with an intuitive, trusted and friendly interface. The Android operating system supports apps that further enhance the total customer experience.

'YUMI marks a turning point for merchant-consumer interactions and addresses the growing demand from retailers and their customers for effective and intuitive interactions. Our consumer-friendly device always faces customers, providing an intuitively designed omnichannel point of interaction. With its sleek, modern design, YUMI will take the merchant and consumer experience to a whole new level.'

YUMI also enriches the retail experience by adding interactivity between customers and merchants. The 7-inch full touch screen is made of scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, which delivers a highly responsive screen and outstanding readability. The robust design is drop-resistant, while chip-card and magstripe-card readers have been selected for long-term reliability. The device meets all the latest hardware and software security requirements, is PCI PTS 5.x certified and complies with SRED and Open Protocol modules. YUMI also has a set of smart features on board to support visually impaired customers, including alternative solutions for PIN entry.

The device can be integrated with local point-of-sales (POS) systems or used as a standalone terminal. It is available in two configurations, either as a countertop or portable terminal, with a range of communications options. The brand-new YUMI will be available as of late summer 2019.

