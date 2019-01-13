Worldline : YUMI brings 360° digital revolution to the payment world

Log in
Worldline    WLN   FR0011981968

01/13/2019 | 03:09am EST

Flexible, modular, portable and fully touchscreen, the YUMI is a game-changing payment device for OmniCommerce retailers and their customers

Brussels, 13 January 2018 - Worldline, the European market leader in payment and transactional services, has today launched YUMI, a payment device that marks a turning point for customer-merchant interactions. The innovation brings together physical and online commerce and is customizable to the retailer's brand. Thanks to its ability to rotate 360° the user-friendly device always faces customers, providing an intuitively designed omnichannel point of interaction. The high-end multifunctional device has a sleek, modern design and takes the customer experience to a whole new level.

Worldline's latest payment innovation YUMI is designed to drive customer satisfaction and brand loyalty with an intuitive, trusted and friendly interface. The Android operating system supports apps that further enhance the total customer experience.

Vincent Roland, Managing Director of Worldline's Merchant Services: 'YUMI marks a turning point for merchant-consumer interactions and addresses the growing demand from retailers and their customers for effective and intuitive interactions. Our consumer-friendly device always faces customers, providing an intuitively designed omnichannel point of interaction. With its sleek, modern design, YUMI will take the merchant and consumer experience to a whole new level.'

YUMI also enriches the retail experience by adding interactivity between customers and merchants. The 7-inch full touch screen is made of scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, which delivers a highly responsive screen and outstanding readability. The robust design is drop-resistant, while chip-card and magstripe-card readers have been selected for long-term reliability. The device meets all the latest hardware and software security requirements, is PCI PTS 5.x certified and complies with SRED and Open Protocol modules. YUMI also has a set of smart features on board to support visually impaired customers, including alternative solutions for PIN entry.

The device can be integrated with local point-of-sales (POS) systems or used as a standalone terminal. It is available in two configurations, either as a countertop or portable terminal, with a range of communications options. The brand-new YUMI will be available as of late summer 2019.

About Worldline

[Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to its presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of circa 2.3 billion euros on a yearly basis. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

Worldline Press Contact

Anne-Sophie Gentil
Email:asgentil@kairosconsulting.fr

Disclaimer

Worldline SA published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 08:08:06 UTC
NameTitle
Gilles Grapinet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thierry Breton Chairman
Christophe Duquenne Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Eric Heurtaux Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Arditti Independent Director
