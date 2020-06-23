Worldline announces the success of a € 1 billion bonds issuance

Issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes, in the Euro bond market, in 2 tranches with respective maturities of 3 years and 7 years

These bonds are issued for the pre-financing of the contemplated acquisition of Ingenico and/or for general corporate purposes

Bezons, 23 June 2020 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], European leader in payments and transactional services, announces that it has priced its senior unsecured bond issuance for a total of € 1 billion:

A € 500 million tranche maturing in 3 years with a 0.500% coupon and a 0.528% yield

A € 500 million tranche maturing in 7 years with a 0.875% coupon and a 0.980% yield

Proceeds will be used for the pre-financing of the contemplated acquisition of Ingenico and/or for general corporate purposes. The settlement date will be on June 30, 2020.

The bonds are expected to be rated BBB by S&P Global Ratings, in line with the corporate credit rating of the Company, and the terms and conditions reflect standard Investment Grade documentation.

The notes are issued as part of a recently signed Euro Medium Term Note programme, under French law, and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Eric Heurtaux, Chief Financial Officer of Worldline declared: “This transaction on favorable terms confirms Worldline’s attractiveness in the debt markets and improves the diversification of our funding sources and maturities. By anticipating a large part of its financing, Worldline demonstrates its confidence and materializes an important milestone towards the closing of the planned acquisition of Ingenico.”

BNP Paribas, Barclays, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale, and UniCredit acted as Joint lead managers and Active book runners.





About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline’s core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline’s activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of circa 2.4 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible and support social transformation.

Contacts

Investors Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

+33 6 28 51 45 96

david.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

+32 499 585 380

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Press

Anne-Sophie Gentil

+33 6 32 92 24 94

asgentil@kairosconsulting.fr

