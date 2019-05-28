Worldline : is UnionPay's largest acquirer in Europe

Bezons/Zurich, 28 May 2019 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transaction services, announces that it has achieved the number 1 position amongst UnionPay's European acquirers in 2018 - accounting for almost 20% of the card scheme's European volume.

In its annual acquirer statistics, UnionPay lists SIX Payment Services*, now part of Worldline, in prime position for acquiring volumes in Europe. The company has been a close partner of UnionPay International since 2006 and provides UnionPay acceptance to its merchant customers in over 30 countries both in shops and in E-Commerce. With its market leading position providing an unparalleled foundation for UnionPay acceptance in many European countries, including Switzerland and Austria,

Worldline has particularly supported the growth of the scheme's acceptance network at high-end retailers and in the Horeca sector across Europe. There is even a dedicated UnionPay Hospitality solution in place to cater for the specific needs of the Chinese customers in this important industry. Furthermore, Worldline has ensured 100% acceptance coverage for UnionPay at ATMs in Switzerland.

Worldline and UnionPay are extending their collaboration continuously; just recently, UnionPay and Worldline announced an agreement to enable card acceptance at some additional 40.000 merchants across the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

On a global level, the combined volume of Worldline accounts for a remarkable number 17 position amongst UnionPay's international acquiring partners.

With more than 7.5 billion cards, UnionPay is the payment organization with the world's largest customer base and primarily targets areas that are key to tourists visiting, such as shopping malls, duty free stores, hotels and restaurants.

*Worldline has acquired SIX Payment Services in December 2018, thus making for the largest European payment service provider.

« The influx of purchasing power from China is a driving factor for the European retail and tourism sector. Worldline is pleased that our long-term relationship with both UnionPay and the European merchant community enables us to boost the acceptance of UnionPay for the benefit of all parties involved.« Long-term sustainable relationships are a major success factor for UnionPay. Worldline has been part of our success story from the beginning, and we are looking forward to further expanding our business with our largest partner in Europe. »

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline's core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline's activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of circa 2.3 billion euros on a yearly basis. worldline.com

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2000 institutions worldwide, UnionPay

International has enabled card acceptance in 174 countries and regions with issuance in 52 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants. www.unionpayintl.com/en

Worldline Press contact

Susanne Stoeger

Phone +43 171 7016524

Email: susanne.stoeger@worldline.com

