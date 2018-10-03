Worldline : maintains its position as one of the top 1% of the most invested companies in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Worldline has been awarded with the gold level for the third consecutive year as part of the evaluation of its extra-financial performance by EcoVadis.

Bezons, October 3rd 2018, Worldline [Euronext : WLN], the European market leader in payment and transaction services, is proud to receive, for the third year in a row, the 'Gold' level awarded by the independent extra-financial assessment organization EcoVadis. With a significant 5-point progression in the global ranking, Worldline has recorded an overall score of 81/100, confirming its progress in CSR performance and its long-term commitment to sustainable development.

With an overall score of 81/100, up 5 points from last year and an 'advanced' level of commitment, Worldline confirms its position among the very restricted TOP 1% of the most advanced and invested companies in CSR across all industries and all themes assessed by EcoVadis: environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Worldline has especially progressed on social and employees' rights related issues in 2017. Indeed, Worldline gained 10 points in this area and confirms confirmed its exemplary role as a responsible employer thanks to strong policies and measurable progress objectives on all topics related to inclusion, working conditions including health and safety, anti-discrimination and skills development and career management of its employees.

Moreover, Worldline reinforces its environmental theme score of 80/100 and received an excellent score of 90/100 on issues related to ethics and integrity confirming its ability to promote and influence responsible behaviors and practices throughout its value chain, including its partners and subcontractors.

These consistently increasing results reflect how deeply anchored the TRUST 2020 program, which is the foundation of Worldline's long-term CSR ambition for sustainable development, is in the Group's management practices.

In terms of the environment, Worldline continues its trajectory towards a low-carbon company in order to fight against climate change by reducing, limiting and neutralizing the carbon emissions linked to its activities. Today, all emissions coming from Worldline data centers and payment terminal manufacturing, accounting for 83 % of the company's total business emissions, have been offset. Worldline has concurrently committed itself to an ambitious 'Renewable Energies' plan and forecasts to double its clean energy consumption by 2020. In terms of sustainable procurement, Worldline has considerably strengthened its actions with its most strategic suppliers in order to ensure and positively influence responsible and sustainable practices across its entire value chain. Finally, in terms of ethics, Worldline continues to be exemplary in its responsible business practices through strict compliance with the most demanding international regulations and standards. Indeed, as a trusted third party, Worldline must have zero tolerance for the issues that directly underpin its reputation and the sustainability of its business model.

The EcoVadis methodology takes into account 21 CSR criteria based on four main themes: the environment, labor, fair business practices and sustainable procurement. This methodology and criteria are in line with international CSR standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000.

Sébastien Mandron, Worldline Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, stated:

'Our strong score of 81/100 encourages us to go even further. Indeed, it testifies to the deep-rootedness of our ambition of excellence in terms of CSR in all our activities and to our continuous goal to learn from best practices in order to keep progressing towards the ambitious goals we have set through our TRUST 2020 program. This result is a great incentive for our colleagues around the world to continue our efforts on all of our strategic challenges related to sustainable development.'

To learn more about our CSR strategy and our 'TRUST 2020' ambition, commitments and first achievements, please have a look to our 2017 CSR Report: https://worldline.com/content/dam/worldline/documents/reports2017/download/csr-report-2017.pdf

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European market leader in payment and transaction services. Worldline's forward-looking innovations and services enable companies to reach their end customers in a targeted way and to offer them modern and seamless services. With more than 45 years' experience, Worldline is a major player in the B2B2C field. Worldline supports all companies and public administrations in this ever-changing market and makes a major contribution to their success. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model based on a growing global portfolio and which includes comprehensive support. Worldline's activities are divided into three business areas: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide and generates an annual turnover of €1.6 billion. Worldline is an Atos subsidiary. worldline.com

