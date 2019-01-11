Worldline : to present groundbreaking payment solutions at NRF Retail's Big Show 2019

Bezons, January 11, 2019 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services sector, will unveil its latest innovations at the world's largest retail event, NRF (National Retail Federation) Retail's Big Show, to be held in New York from January 13 - 15.

In partnership with Atos, Worldline will present its three new innovations and solutions: its ground-breaking interactive payment device YUMI, the latest generation of the WL Merchant Wallet for merchants and the new WL One Commerce Hub solution.

These solutions have been developed to meet customer expectations that are constantly evolving in our increasingly digital world - in particular, optimization of the consumer experience.

Worldline will for the first time present to the market YUMI a high-end multifunctional device for all retail environments. Powered by a single full-touch 7'' display facing the customer, YUMI takes customer experience to new levels of interaction with an array of applications that go far beyond just payment. For example, any waiting time at the check-out can be transformed into value-added moments where customers are empowered with responsive and customized services while seamlessly guided through the sales process.

Fully optimized for both countertop and portable use, the possibility of 360° rotation- oriented with chip-card reader at the top, at the bottom or to either side - will exceed merchants' expectations in terms of flexibility and efficiency. Sleek, intuitive and powerful, YUMI will create major changes in the retail landscape, helping merchants to deliver meaningful customer experiences that make a real business impact.

Another solution that will be launched by Worldline is the next generation of the WL Merchant Wallet. This merchant wallet aims to build customer loyalty by offering a smooth, omnichannel experience. After downloading the merchant application that will allow them to register, customers will have access to their loyalty account and will be able to see recommended products adapted to their profile and past purchases. Customers will be able to use it on all channels: connected watch, cell phone, or voice assistants such as Google Home. And, of particular important to merchants, WL Merchant Wallet can be integrated into their existing systems.

Worldline will also present its new WL One Commerce Hub offer, an omnichannel global payment solution. Launched only last week, this single platform handles all the payment needs of merchants in store, online and on mobile applications, for each distribution network, in all geographical markets where they are present, with optimized transaction processing. This solution supports merchants develop their payment strategies and expand their businesses into new countries and channels. WL One Commerce Hub also has the advantage of adapting to customers' existing environments and purchasing habits as it is compatible with existing terminals and accepts all payment methods in different countries.

Worldline will be at the exhibition at booth 631 (Hall 1) where a full portfolio of solutions will be presented and demonstrated. There is also a mini Worldline site dedicated to the NRF: https://fairs.worldline.com/nrf-2019/home.html

Vincent Roland, Managing Director for Worldline's Merchant Services, said: 'The NRF Retail's Big Show is a great opportunity for Worldline, a European leader in the payments and transactional services sector, to show how we're a major player in our sector and to demonstrate our exciting new solutions that share a common goal of simplifying and really enhancing the customer experience.'

