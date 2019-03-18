WORLDPAY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“FIS”) (NYSE: FIS) in a transaction valued at approximately $43 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Worldpay will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash for each share of Worldpay common stock. Upon closing, FIS shareholders will own approximately 53 percent and Worldpay shareholders will own approximately 47 percent of the combined company.

If you own common stock of Worldpay and purchased any shares before March 18, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005494/en/