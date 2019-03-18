Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Worldpay Inc    WP

WORLDPAY INC

(WP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WORLDPAY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 18, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“FIS”) (NYSE: FIS) in a transaction valued at approximately $43 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Worldpay will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash for each share of Worldpay common stock. Upon closing, FIS shareholders will own approximately 53 percent and Worldpay shareholders will own approximately 47 percent of the combined company.

If you own common stock of Worldpay and purchased any shares before March 18, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDPAY INC
10:46aWORLDPAY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
BU
10:05aShares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
RE
10:05aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : U.S. fintech to buy Worldpay as electroni..
RE
09:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Boeing Drags On D..
DJ
09:32aWORLDPAY : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Dermira Inc., Ni..
PR
08:39aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, banks lift FTSE 100 but weaker pound takes down ..
RE
08:37aWORLDPAY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07:58aWORLDPAY (WP) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Worldpay, Inc..
PR
06:56aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIS spends $35B on Worldpay as digital pa..
AQ
06:16aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank Lead European Markets Higher On M..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 258 M
EBIT 2019 1 965 M
Net income 2019 552 M
Debt 2019 6 452 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,97
P/E ratio 2020 37,00
EV / Sales 2019 8,72x
EV / Sales 2020 7,69x
Capitalization 30 661 M
Chart WORLDPAY INC
Duration : Period :
Worldpay Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLDPAY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles D. Drucker Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Heimbouch President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephanie Ferris Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Vaughan Rake Lead Independent Director
Lee Adrean Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDPAY INC29.11%30 661
CINTAS CORPORATION22.36%21 489
LG CORP--.--%12 076
EDENRED26.38%11 014
BUREAU VERITAS21.21%10 796
TELEPERFORMANCE14.18%10 430
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.