WORLDPAY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
-
Do you own shares of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP)?
-
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to March 18, 2019?
-
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
-
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: WP)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“FIS”) (NYSE: FIS)
in a transaction valued at approximately $43 billion. Under the terms of
the agreement, shareholders of Worldpay will receive 0.9287 FIS shares
and $11.00 in cash for each share of Worldpay common stock. Upon
closing, FIS shareholders will own approximately 53 percent and Worldpay
shareholders will own approximately 47 percent of the combined company.
If you own common stock of Worldpay and purchased any shares before
March 18, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com,
or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and
California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of
investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in
numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005494/en/