Worldpay : Becomes First Acquirer to Enable Amazon Pay

CINCINNATI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) today announced it has teamed up with Amazon, making Worldpay the first acquirer enabling Amazon Pay for its merchants. Through this relationship, Worldpay merchants that accept payments in the United States can utilize Amazon Pay, providing an expedited, consistent and seamless online checkout experience.

Through Worldpay's API, online merchants can easily integrate and add Amazon Pay to their website. Merchants can now enable Amazon Pay, with Worldpay as both their gateway provider and acquirer. With this integration, Worldpay continues to make it easier for its merchants to manage their business by centralizing all their payment methods into one place, providing consistency in settlement, data reporting, reconciliation and more.

"By teaming up with Amazon, we have an even stronger capacity to enable digital commerce, streamline the checkout experience and drive frictionless payments for our merchants." said Asif Ramji, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Worldpay. "Consumer adoption of digital payments is growing rapidly and merchants need to keep pace with demand. At Worldpay it's our responsibility to make it quick and easy for our merchants to add new payment options, and enable their customers to pay in the way they want to."

Amazon Pay makes it easy for millions of shoppers to make purchases online with the information already stored in their Amazon account.

"At Amazon, we are continuously looking for ways to invent and simplify on behalf of our customers," says Patrick Gauthier, Vice President, Amazon Pay. "Working with Worldpay will make it easier for merchants to grow their business by providing customers with a familiar and trusted experience throughout the shopping journey."

A natural extension of Worldpay's payment processing for Amazon, Amazon Pay is now available to Worldpay customers in the U.S.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY) is a leading payments technology company with unique capability to power global omni-commerce. With an integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, delivered globally through a single provider. Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually, supporting more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. The company is focused on expanding into high-growth markets and customer segments, including global eCommerce, integrated payments and B2B. Visit us at www.worldpay.com.

