Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/01 04:30:18 am
3177.5 GBp   -2.53%
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

05/01/2020 | 04:53am EDT

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (“the Company”)
 

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

1 May 2020

The Company confirms that:

a)         all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)         the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c)         the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, which was announced on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2020, expected to be on or after 3 June 2020. 
 

-ENDS-


For further information please contact:

Mark Pope      Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913


