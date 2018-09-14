Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (WWH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/14 05:30:00 pm
2817.5 GBp   +0.09%
07:26pWORLDWIDE HEALT : Issue of Equity
PR
07:17pWORLDWIDE HEALT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/11WORLDWIDE HEALT : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Sven Borho
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b) LEI
 		 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0003385308
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition for own account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
2820.00 pence per share 3,000
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


3,000 ordinary 25p shares


2820.00 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 14 September 2018
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST
07:26pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:17pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/07WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/06WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/05WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/05WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/31WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/30WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/29WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.