Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/15 11:35:02 am
2715 GBp   -0.55%
04:10aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
07/29WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/22WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:10am EDT

16 August 2019

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bandhana (Bina) Rawal as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Friday, 1 November 2019.

Dr Rawal, a physician with 25 years’ experience in life sciences research and development, has held senior executive roles in drug development and scientific evaluation in four global pharmaceutical companies. She also has worked in senior roles with two medical research funding organisations: Wellcome Trust and Cancer Research UK.

She is currently a non-executive Director of the Innovation Agency (Northwest Coast Academic Health Science Network) where she supports the adoption and spread of innovation within the NHS. She is also a Trustee of two educational charities: the Social Mobility Foundation and the Children’s University Trust and commences her membership of the Council of St George’s University of London in October 2019, having been a member of Council at the University of Reading.

Dr Rawal will be a member of the Audit Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee on appointment.

The Chairman of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, Sir Martin Smith, commented:

“My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Bina to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a Director with such a breadth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry that traverses all phases of drug discovery and development and all therapy areas.”

Dr Rawal’s appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2020.

Dr Rawal currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 020 3 008 4913

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST
04:10aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
07/29WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/22WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/17WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/15WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2019
PR
07/12WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/09WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
07/08WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/21WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/18WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group